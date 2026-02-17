Men’s Olympic Hockey: Quarterfinal Best Bets for February 18

Every four years, the best athletes in the world descend upon the Olympics for a chance at glory. For the first time in 12 years, that includes the best hockey players in the world. We’re soaking up every minute of Men’s Hockey at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, armed with our daily best bets.

The single-elimination knockout round begins on Tuesday. We’re teeing up our favorite wagers for the quarterfinals action!

Men’s Olympic Hockey Today: Expert Picks for Feb. 18

Check out what bets we’re targeting on tonight’s slate!

Best Bet: Switzerland +176

Where to Watch (#4) Finland vs (#5) Switzerland

Arena: Milano RHO Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: February 18, 2026

Time: 12:10 p .m. ET

FIN vs SUI Betting Odds & Team Comparison

Market Finland (FIN) Switzerland (SUI) Moneyline -215 +176 Puck Line (Spread) -1.5 (+114) +1.5 (-140) Total (Over/Under 5.5) Over: +118 Under: -144

FIN vs SUI Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Finland (FIN) Switzerland (SUI) Direct Win Probability N/A N/A Cover Spread (-1.5) N/A N/A Over 6.5 Total Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Switzerland continued its run of elite defensive play, knocking off host Italy in its knockout round matchup on Tuesday. In doing so, they set up a grudge match in the quarterfinals, lining up against the mighty Finns. Finland has been one of the more impressive teams on the international stage. Still, the Swiss play a similar style and should match Finland’s defensive intensity on Wednesday.

Switzerland had no problem neutralizing Italy’s offense. The hosts managed just 20 shots, most of which were low-danger opportunities and came after Switzerland had built a two-goal cushion. That’s been the Swiss MO since the start of the tournament. Aside from a lopsided 5-1 loss to Canada, they shut out France in the tournament opener and stymied Czechia in an overtime win. With defensive structure and elite play, Switzerland has the tools to negate Finland’s attack.

The Finns are coming off an 11-0 win over the same Italian squad to close out the round robin, but their offense hasn’t been spectacular in the Olympics. They were outshot by Sweden, mustering just two goals at five-on-five. Likewise, they netted only one goal against Slovakia to open the Olympics. Consequently, the 11-goal outburst versus the Italians stands out as an anomaly and puts Finland on the verge of regression in the knockout round.

The under is appropriately juiced in this quarterfinal showdown. Switzerland prioritizes defense, and Finland’s scoring has been abysmal. It’s worth considering the steep price on the under, but we’re not discounting Switzerland’s chances of pulling off the dramatic upset. Between the Swiss moneyline and betting, this one goes to overtime; we’re leaning toward Switzerland.

Best Bet: FRA-GER 60-Minute Tie +550

Where to Watch (#3) Slovakia vs (#6) Germany

Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: February 17, 2026

Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

SVK vs GER Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Slovakia (SVK) Germany (GER) Moneyline -118 -102 Puck Line (Spread) -1.5 (+194) +1.5 (-245) Total (O/U 5.5) Over: -115 Under: -105

SVK vs GER Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Slovakia (SVK) Germany (GER) Direct Win Probability N/A N/A Cover Spread (NYI -1.5) N/A N/A Total Over 6.5 Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

After an underwhelming group stage, Germany made short work of France in its first-round knockout matchup. The Germans built a 3-0 lead before coasting to a 5-1 win over the 11th-seed French. Their next test is getting past an upstart Slovakia team in the quarterfinals. The betting line is moving toward Germany, a shift that our analysis supports.

We finally saw the German side we were expecting since the outset of the Olympics. Germany directed 36 shots on target, tickling the twine with two even-strength, two power-play, and one empty-net goals. In doing so, Germany has outshot its opponents in two of the last three, a span that includes only one win. With sustained pressure, we anticipate continued offensive success and additional wins.

At the same time, Slovakia has outperformed its underlying metrics and is expected to regress in the short term. In their Olympic opener, Slovakia bested Finland 4-1 despite getting outshot 40-25. That trend persisted versus Sweden, with Slovakia giving up a whopping 51 shots en route to a 5-3 loss. Taking into account their narrow 3-2 win over Italy, in which the hosts put up 22 shots, their Olympic best, it’s clear that Slovakia is lacking defensive integrity in their own end.

Slovakia stormed to the top of Group B, but its puck luck is about to run out. Germany has proven to be a competent offensive team, and the Slovaks will struggle to contain that attack. This price should continue to drift in Germany’s favor, meaning now is the time to back the Germans for closing line value.

Men's Olympic Hockey: Quarterfinal Best Bets for February 18

Switzerland +176

Germany -102

The Men’s Olympic Hockey quarterfinals go down on Wednesday, and we’ve got two early plays lined up. There’s value in backing Switzerland to defeat the Finns, but don’t be surprised if it goes to overtime. Likewise, the Germans are the undeserving underdogs against Slovakia and should punch their way into the medal games with a bona fide offensive performance.

