Winter Olympics 2026: Official Medal Count Tracker Updated Feb 18

2026 Olympic Winter Games (Feb 18)

As we head into Wednesday, Norway continues to dominate the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games! The Norwegians have 31 medals, including 14 golds. That's seven more than the host country and ten more than Team USA. Only seven countries have more medals than Norway has golds.

Italy, once on Norway's heels, is in second place (24 medals). The hosts have the most bronze medals with 11. The United States (21) is third and is the third country to reach the 20-medal plateau in Milan. Their ten silver medals lead all countries.

The biggest mover on Tuesday was Germany, which climbed into fourth place with 20 medals. Japan rounds out the top five with 19 medals.

In total, 11 countries have earned 10 or more medals, including France, Austria, Sweden, the Netherlands, Canada, and Switzerland.

Of the 26 countries that have medaled in Italy, 17 are European. Asia has had four countries on the podium, while South America's sole representative to win a medal is Brazil. Let's not forget Australia and New Zealand, which have also won medals in Milan.

We break down the Winter Olympics 2026 medal leaderboard with our tracker, ranking each country by the number of gold, silver, bronze, and total medals won in Milan.

