Winter Olympics 2026: All 33 Team USA Medals & Winners in Order

Megan Keller (5) of the United States celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against Canada in the women's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
Mandatory Credit: David W Cerny/Reuters via Imagn Images
Medal Type: Gold
Medal Winners: Hilary Knight, Lee Stecklein, Cayla Barnes, Caroline Harvey, Megan Keller, Rory Guilday, Haley Winn, Kirsten Simms, Laila Edwards, Kelly Pannek, Grace Zumwinkle, Haley Scamurra, Britta Curl, Tessa Janecke, Hannah Bilka, Joy Dunne, Alex Carpenter, Kendall Coyne, Taylor Heise, Ava McNaughton, Aerin Frankel, Gwyneth Philips, Abbey Murphy
Sport: Hockey
Event: Women's Tournament