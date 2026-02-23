Winter Olympics 2026: All 33 Team USA Medals & Winners in Order

USA Winter Olympics Final Medal Count

The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games are complete and Team USA represented themselves well in Europe. The United States finished with 33 medals in Italy, good enough for second place, trailing only the dominant Norwegians. The Americans had the second-most gold medals, and their 12 silver medals tied Norway for the most in Milan.

United States Medal Count

Gold: 12

Silver: 12

Bronze: 9

Total: 33

(Updated Feb. 23, 9:00 AM ET)

We go through every American medal winner in chronological order.