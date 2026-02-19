Winter Olympics 2026: Official Medal Count Tracker Updated Feb 19

2026 Olympic Winter Games (Feb 19)

As we head into Thursday's action in Milan, Norway continues to carry what appears to be an insurmountable lead in the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Norwegians have 33 medals, including 15 gold. Only six countries have more medals than Norway has golds. In second place is the host country, Italy, with 26 medals. Italy has the most bronze medals, with 12.

The United States had briefly pulled to within one medal of Italy, and with four days left, they sit in third place with 24 medals. Team USA's 11 silver medals are the most at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Mikaela Shiffrin earned the US's seventh gold medal on Wednesday in the women's slalom.

The day after Germany climbed into fourth place, Japan regained fourth place on the leaderboard with 22 medals, one more than Germany (21), as five countries surpassed 20 medals.

In total, 11 countries have earned 12 or more medals, with France, Austria, Sweden, the Netherlands, Canada, and Switzerland all jockeying for position outside the top five.

Of the 26 countries that have medaled in Italy, 17 are European. Asia has had four countries on the podium, while South America's sole representative to win a medal remains Brazil. Let's not forget Australia and New Zealand, which have also won medals in Milan.

We break down the Winter Olympics 2026 medal leaderboard with our tracker, ranking each country by the number of gold, silver, bronze, and total medals won in Milan.

This post will be updated throughout the day. (Last Updated Feb 18 6:54 PM ET)