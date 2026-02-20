Winter Olympics 2026: Official Medal Count Tracker Updated Feb 20

2026 Olympic Winter Games (Feb 20)

Happy Friday! We have just a few days left before the closing ceremonies. Norway keeps on adding to their leading medal count in the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Norwegians have 34 medals, including 16 gold. Only six countries have more medals than Norway has golds.

While there is no change at the very top there is near the top. With Alysa Liu's gold, the country's first Olympic medal in woman's figure skating since 2006, the United States has moved ahead of the host country, Italy, for second place. Team USA now has 27 medals, one more than Italy's 26. USA's 12 silver medals are the most at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Italy is tied for the most bronze medals, with 12.

Japan, who also has 12 bronze medals, has gained some seperation in fourth place with 24 medals, now three ahead of fifth-place Germany (21).

Five countries surpassed 20 medals with France (19) and Austria (18), knocking on the door.

A dozen countries have earned ten or more medals, with the Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Switzerland, and Chine all reaching double-digits in Milan.

We also added a new country to the list of medal winners, as Spain's Ski Mountaineering team earned two medals on Thursday. Of the 27 countries that have medaled in Italy, 18 are European. Asia has had four countries reach the podium, while South America's sole representative to win a medal remains Brazil. Let's not forget Australia and New Zealand, which have also won medals in Milan.

We break down the Winter Olympics 2026 medal leaderboard with our tracker, ranking each country by the number of gold, silver, bronze, and total medals won in Milan.

This post will be updated throughout the day. (Last Updated Feb 19, 6:54 PM ET)