United States routs host Italy 14-1 to open men’s Para ice hockey at 2026 Winter Paralympics

MILAN, Italy — The United States began its quest for another Paralympic gold medal in dominant fashion Saturday, overwhelming host nation Italy 14-1 in the opening game of the men’s Para ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Paralympics.

Playing at the Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, the defending champions responded to an early Italian goal by scoring 14 unanswered times, showcasing the depth and firepower that has made the U.S. program the sport’s dominant force for more than a decade.

Italy briefly electrified the home crowd when it scored just seconds into the game, stunning the Americans with an early 1-0 lead. But the momentum quickly swung the other way as the United States settled in and took control of the game before the first period was over.

From there, the Americans poured on the offense. Star forward Declan Farmer led the way with four goals while several teammates joined the scoring barrage as the U.S. rolled to one of the most lopsided victories of the opening day of competition. Nine different American players found the net in the rout.

The win marked an emphatic start for a U.S. team chasing history. Team USA entered the Milano Cortina Games seeking its fifth consecutive Paralympic gold medal in the sport, having dominated the international stage for the past decade.

The Americans showed exactly why they are again considered the team to beat. Their speed and puck movement overwhelmed Italy, and the U.S. controlled possession for long stretches while generating a massive shot advantage. The offensive surge turned what began as a competitive matchup into a runaway before the final horn.

Saturday’s matchup was part of the opening day of the Para ice hockey tournament, which runs from March 7 through March 15 and features eight national teams competing for the gold medal. The event is one of the marquee sports of the Winter Paralympics and takes place at the new arena in Milan’s Santa Giulia district.

The game also drew a large crowd of Italian fans eager to watch the host nation compete on home ice during the Paralympics. While Italy celebrated its early goal, the American response quickly quieted the arena as the defending champions demonstrated their experience and scoring depth.

Para ice hockey — also known as sled hockey — is one of the most popular and fast-paced sports of the Winter Paralympics. Athletes with lower-body impairments compete on sleds using two sticks with metal picks on the ends to propel themselves across the ice while handling the puck.

The 2026 Winter Paralympics officially began Friday night with an opening ceremony at the historic Verona Arena and will feature more than 600 athletes competing across six sports through March 15.

With the decisive victory, the United States takes an early lead in Group A play and sends a clear message to the rest of the field that its pursuit of another Paralympic title is firmly underway.

Italy, meanwhile, will look to regroup after the difficult opener as it continues preliminary-round play in front of its home fans.