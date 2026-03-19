Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
SOCCER · 1 hour ago

SDFC exits CONCACAF Champions Cup in 4-0 defeat at Toluca

Angel Rodriguez

Host · Writer

San Diego FC’s return match trip to Estadio Nemesio Díez ends in CONCACAF Champions Cup elimination after being downed 4-0 on Wednesday night, 6-3 on aggregate against Toluca. 

After their 3-2 Round of 16 victory over visiting Toluca at Snapdragon Stadium last Wednesday night, SDFC traveled to Estadio Nemesio Díez for the return match, looking to maintain their slim lead and advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals.

The biggest factor coming into the second match was Toluca’s two away goals, which would play a huge part in their advancement in the competition if the scoreline ended tied on aggregate.

SDFC were without two regular starters, forward Marcus Ingvartsen and defender Manu Duah, after the pair received red cards in last week’s first leg; both offenses resulted in penalties and goals. 

Toluca looked to have landed the first blow in the second match, with defender Bruno Méndez heading in the match opener in the 23-minute. But the scoring play was quickly chopped off by VAR due to an offside in the goal’s build-up. 

Right before the halftime break, Toluca midfielder Jesús Angulo got the tie-flipping opening goal of the match in the 43-minute. 

The goal came off a costly playing from the back turnover by SDFC, with Angulo making the Chrome & Azul pay as the 1-0 score gave Toulca the aggregate lead due to their away goal advantage.  

Toluca’s massive attacking pressure continued in the second half with forward Paulinho on the end of a goal area backheel flick, rolling just past the diving and stretching SDFC goalkeeper Duran Ferree to give Toluca the 2-0 match lead and aggregate lead of 4-3 in the 56-minute.

Only three minutes later, Toluca’s Jesús Angulo knocked in his second goal of the night for the 3-0 dagger.

A bobbling and bouncing ball inside the box rolled just in the running path of the unmarked Angulo inside the penalty area, placing his first timed shot into the bottom right corner in the 59-minute to make it 5-3 on aggregate.

Frustration got the best of SDFC defender Christopher McVey, being sent off in the 85-minute after being handed his second yellow card of the match.

In back-to-back Champions Cup matches, SDFC had a player expelled from the game. 

Defender Jesús Gallardo finished off Toluca’s historic Champions Cup night, powering in a left-footed strike in the 93-minute for the 4-0 scoreline with the final whistle blowing shortly after for the 6-3 aggregate victory for Deportivo Toluca F.C. that ended San Diego FC’s continental run. 

Following the loss to Toluca, SDFC head coach Mikey Varas spoke about the importance of the experience and growth gained from the competition. 

“We take a lot of learning lessons from this, but right now, it’s about taking it on the chin and getting better and changing the chip, because we have a long season, and we got to get going in a few days, and we’ll be ready for that turn.”

“I think it’s a great experience for all of us, to be honest, because we have a lot of guys who never played this tournament, a coach who never coached the tournament, and a club that didn’t exist 14 months ago.” 

“So, we take all these experiences and we won’t shy away from strong self-reflection of that we can play better. But at the same time, we also know that we can use a lot of this experience to get better and make sure we’re more ready the next time around.”

San Diego FC returns to Snapdragon Stadium this Sunday, looking to extend its league unbeaten streak in matchday five of the 2026 MLS season against Western Conference foe Real Salt Lake. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m,

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$6.6M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$96.3M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$9.9M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 19 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DET

DET

-13.5

-900

O 229.5

WAS

WAS

+13.5

+809

U 229.5

Mar 19 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ORL

ORL

+5.5

+186

O 226.5

CHA

CHA

-5.5

-203

U 226.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 1 week ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 1 week ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 1 week ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
NBA · 1 week ago
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
NBA · 1 week ago
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall