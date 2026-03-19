SDFC exits CONCACAF Champions Cup in 4-0 defeat at Toluca

San Diego FC’s return match trip to Estadio Nemesio Díez ends in CONCACAF Champions Cup elimination after being downed 4-0 on Wednesday night, 6-3 on aggregate against Toluca.

Our Champions Cup run comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/uADsYplxaP — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) March 19, 2026

After their 3-2 Round of 16 victory over visiting Toluca at Snapdragon Stadium last Wednesday night, SDFC traveled to Estadio Nemesio Díez for the return match, looking to maintain their slim lead and advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals.

The biggest factor coming into the second match was Toluca’s two away goals, which would play a huge part in their advancement in the competition if the scoreline ended tied on aggregate.

SDFC were without two regular starters, forward Marcus Ingvartsen and defender Manu Duah, after the pair received red cards in last week’s first leg; both offenses resulted in penalties and goals.

Toluca looked to have landed the first blow in the second match, with defender Bruno Méndez heading in the match opener in the 23-minute. But the scoring play was quickly chopped off by VAR due to an offside in the goal’s build-up.

Right before the halftime break, Toluca midfielder Jesús Angulo got the tie-flipping opening goal of the match in the 43-minute.

The goal came off a costly playing from the back turnover by SDFC, with Angulo making the Chrome & Azul pay as the 1-0 score gave Toulca the aggregate lead due to their away goal advantage.

¡Angulo define adentro del área y empata el global para Toluca! pic.twitter.com/z1iwxOdRTJ — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 19, 2026

Toluca’s massive attacking pressure continued in the second half with forward Paulinho on the end of a goal area backheel flick, rolling just past the diving and stretching SDFC goalkeeper Duran Ferree to give Toluca the 2-0 match lead and aggregate lead of 4-3 in the 56-minute.

¡Increíble definición de Paulinho! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rCA1Pw46Ah — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 19, 2026

Only three minutes later, Toluca’s Jesús Angulo knocked in his second goal of the night for the 3-0 dagger.

A bobbling and bouncing ball inside the box rolled just in the running path of the unmarked Angulo inside the penalty area, placing his first timed shot into the bottom right corner in the 59-minute to make it 5-3 on aggregate.

¡Doblete de Jesús Angulo! ⚽ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/XsB5AxJefa — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 19, 2026

Frustration got the best of SDFC defender Christopher McVey, being sent off in the 85-minute after being handed his second yellow card of the match.

In back-to-back Champions Cup matches, SDFC had a player expelled from the game.

Defender Jesús Gallardo finished off Toluca’s historic Champions Cup night, powering in a left-footed strike in the 93-minute for the 4-0 scoreline with the final whistle blowing shortly after for the 6-3 aggregate victory for Deportivo Toluca F.C. that ended San Diego FC’s continental run.

El golazo de Jesús Gallardo 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rvJcglrsf9 — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 19, 2026

Following the loss to Toluca, SDFC head coach Mikey Varas spoke about the importance of the experience and growth gained from the competition.

“We take a lot of learning lessons from this, but right now, it’s about taking it on the chin and getting better and changing the chip, because we have a long season, and we got to get going in a few days, and we’ll be ready for that turn.”

“I think it’s a great experience for all of us, to be honest, because we have a lot of guys who never played this tournament, a coach who never coached the tournament, and a club that didn’t exist 14 months ago.”

“So, we take all these experiences and we won’t shy away from strong self-reflection of that we can play better. But at the same time, we also know that we can use a lot of this experience to get better and make sure we’re more ready the next time around.”

San Diego FC returns to Snapdragon Stadium this Sunday, looking to extend its league unbeaten streak in matchday five of the 2026 MLS season against Western Conference foe Real Salt Lake. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m,