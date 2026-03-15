Joveljic haunts former club as Galaxy fall to Sporting KC

CARSON, Calif. —Former Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic scored once and assisted on another to lead Kansas City (1-2-1) to a 2-1 win over the Galaxy. The visitors picked up their first win of the MLS season and drop the Galaxy to 1-2-1.

The first half didn’t provide the announced 18,232 on hand at Dignity Health Sports Park much entertainment on the field. Neither team created a clear chance over the opening 30 minutes.

“Tonight came down to a little bit of a game of moments, especially for them, they didn’t have too many chances at all,” head coach Greg Vanney said.

Joveljic went on to put Sporting KC ahead in the first minute of stoppage time before the break. He was able to cut through the Galaxy backline, turned and sent one past Novak Micovic to make it 1-0 at halftime.

“The first [goal], for me is little bit crazy, because it’s the 47th minute already, and we play a ball into forward, which is fine, but then we have guys kind of running beyond there who aren’t going to get involved in the attack, they’re not going to make it, and they’re running beyond guys that we could be controlling in transition and not being mindful of or talking through (Joveljic) rolling to the outside, dealing with the situation.

“You’ve got to be way more mature in that situation to see the half out.”

Kansas City extended its lead in the 68th minute. Joveljic picked up the assist, finding a debuting Lasse Berg Johnsen, who sent a strike past Micovic to make it 2-0.

Lasse Berg Johnsen scores in his MLS debut! @SportingKC double their lead! pic.twitter.com/Q55mh0UPsI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 15, 2026

“The second counter attack was our own doing,” Vanney said. “We just flat out lost the ball in an area we didn’t need to lose the ball, and then it came back at us. So it wasn’t like they did anything specific in that moment.”

Vanney also put some of the responsibility of the second goal on the shoulders of Micovic.

“They found a way to put it in goal. Felt like it was savable if I’m being honest.”

The Galaxy managed to pull one back in the 75th minute. After the ball bounced around the Kansas City area, Marco Reus provided the final touch to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Thrid time’s the charm pic.twitter.com/ZiiOLS38kD — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 15, 2026

”Our goal ended up a melee of sorts, it took two or three or four chances before we finally got it in the back of the net,” Vanney said of Reus’ goal. “

LA was unable to find an equalizer in the final minutes, much to the dismay of the fans on hand, as boos could be heard from the stands following the final whistle.

Vanney said he blocks out the noise, but acknowledges the feelings of supporters.

”I think the fans have a right to boo the guys if their disappointed.”

The Galaxy starting lineup featured several changes due to a pair of key absences.

Gabriel Pec served a suspension after a red card last week while Joseph Paintsil remained out with a hamstring injury, which nearly changes the look of the Galaxy’s offense entirely.

“When you take out the (Paintsil)’s and the (Pec)’s, then some of those those situations don’t materialize the same way they might otherwise in a day,” Vanney said. “I don’t think we have that Riqui Puig midfielder who is going to do some of that creative individual stuff. It’s going to be more off of things that are in sync and timing is right and the running and the timing of the running is good, things like that.”

Erik Thommy, who made his home debut for LA, faced his former club for the first time, but he almost didn’t recognize his old side.

“I think the entire organization is completely different, new coaching staff on the sidelines so I could see a different team, different Sporting KC, a much organized, much more organized one.”

Thommy felt he and his teammates left points on the table.

“I’m happy for them, but today I think we deserve more than zero points,” Thommy said. “I think we controlled the game over almost 90 minutes and gave us gave up almost nothing.”

Next, the Galaxy will travel to Jamaica to face Mt. Pleasant for the second leg of the Concacaf Round of 16, with a 3-0 lead on aggregate.