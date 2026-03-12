San Diego FC Defeats Toluca 3-2 in Wild Champions Cup Clash

SAN DIEGO — Nine-man SDFC protects their home turf in Round of 16 CONCACAF Champions Cup classic, overcoming two conceded penalties and two red cards on Wednesday night at Snapdragon Stadium for the 3-2 first-leg victory over Deportivo Toluca F.C.

Se acabó. Gracias San Diego. pic.twitter.com/iuU8TwKqim — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) March 12, 2026

After defeating Pumas UNAM 4-2 on aggregate in the First Round of the competition, SDFC’s Round of 16 opponents were back-to-back Liga MX champions, Toluca, who came into the round off a bye as one of the best-performing and accomplished clubs last season.

Early into the match, SDFC showed their struggles in their build-up play due to the high and intense Toluca pressure, leading to multiple losses of possession by San Diego and opportunities in attacking positions for the visiting squad.

The pressure continued to boil, ultimately spilling in the 12-minute mark, with SDFC forward Marcus Ingvartsen being handed a straight red card for a high kick offense inside the penalty box, making contact with the face of midfielder and captain of Toluca, Marcel Ruiz.

Toluca didn’t squander their chance to take the early lead away from home, with defender Jesús Gallardo tucking in his left-footed attempt from the penalty spot into the bottom right corner of the net in the 16-minute.

¡Gallardo desde los once pasos! pic.twitter.com/1zD4QIZdCp — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 12, 2026

Not only taking the early advantage, but also leading with an extra player for the remainder of the match.

SDFC, through their own press, got the match all squared up in the 32-minute, with defender Luca Bombino winning possession in his attacking half and playing forward Amahl Pellegrino on for an attack.

Pellegrino, inside the penalty area, played the ball back into the center of the box, which was met with a first-timed left-footed finish from midfielder David Vazquez to make it 1-1.

Vazquez steps up for the equalizer! pic.twitter.com/34dUq3QiVV — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 12, 2026

A second Champions Cup goal for David Vazquez this tournament, finding the back of the net in the first round home leg against Pumas UNAM back on February 3.

It was an unfamiliar territory at the end of the first 45 minutes for SDFC, trailing in possession and passing stats, as well as being on the defensive end for the majority of chances created.

SDFC came out of the locker room immediately on the front foot, with an attack threatening Toluca’s goal being met with multiple blocks in the 46th minute.

After multiple denied attempts, Bombino and Vazquez connected to break the tie, with Bombino finding Vazquez unmarked inside the box as Vazquez scored into the unoccupied net for the 2-1 lead and his brace on the night.

Persistence pays off for Vazquez again! ⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/esKTP6LRrB — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 12, 2026

Vazquez moved his Champions Cup goal tally to three on the campaign.

Despite being a man down, SDFC continued to push forward and continued to be rewarded with Anders Dreyer delivering the third straight unanswered goal in the 53rd minute.

Dreyer unleashes a spectacular strike! pic.twitter.com/UzqSLWJVyP — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 12, 2026

After receiving the ball right outside the top of the box from Luca Bombino, Dreyer was able to loop a left-footed shot over Toluca goalkeeper Hugo González to pick out the right side netting and get onto the scoresheet.

SDFC fell to nine men in the 85-minute, with defender Manu Duah receiving a red card and awarding the second penalty for Toluca in the match after keeping a goal attempt out using his right arm.

After a VAR check, the penalty decision stood as Toluca forward Helinho stepped up and rolled his chance from the spot into the left side of the goal, sending SDFC’s Duran Ferree the wrong way to make the match 3-2 in the 90th minute.

¡Penal ejecutado con firmeza! pic.twitter.com/PwSFtRoSCd — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 12, 2026

SDFC were able to survive the eight added injury minutes and play with two fewer men to secure the 3-2 first-leg victory at Snapdragon Stadium, a lead they will take to Estadio Nemesio Díez for the second leg of the tie next Wednesday night on March 18.

A standout performance from Vazquez ⭐ pic.twitter.com/9qu9tfLmkJ — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 12, 2026

SDFC head coach Mikey Varas spoke at the post-match press conference following the 3-2 win over Toluca on his squad’s mentality and reliance through the difficult match circumstances.

“I think anybody who is in the stadium will remember this night, because the team not only found a way to get the result, but they found a way to continue imposing themselves, even though a lot of things went against us tonight."

“These guys just showed so much character and resilience in terms of coming out with a real proactive attitude. You’ve seen a lot with a lot of teams; they got the 1-1, so okay, let’s just hang on for as long as we can. I think we pushed it to the limits for as long as we could.”

As for SDFC’s next time out, they travel to Toyota Stadium to battle FC Dallas in matchday four of the MLS season next Saturday, March 14, looking to remain perfect in the 2026 league campaign.

This article by Angel Rodriguez first appeared in The Sporting Tribune.