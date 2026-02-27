Sportsgrid Icon
SOCCER · 3 hours ago

Arctic Miracle: Bodø/Glimt Aims to Continue Stunning Run Against Sporting

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer



Bodø/Glimt vs. Sporting CP: 2026 UCL Round of 16 Preview, Odds & Kalshi

Bodø/Glimt is the undeniable “David" of the 2026 tournament. Reaching the Round of 16 after stunning Inter Milan in the playoff phase, the Norwegian side is no longer being overlooked. They now bring the seeded side, Sporting CP, to the Arctic Circle for a Wednesday clash where weather and home-field intensity will play a massive role.

While Sporting enters as a slight favorite due to their superior seeded ranking and individual pedigree, Bodø/Glimt’s offensive efficiency has been staggering. The Norwegian side relies heavily on the clinical finishing of Jens Petter Hauge, who has tallied an impressive six goals in the Champions League this season. Sporting will need to be tactically disciplined to avoid an upset in the freezing conditions of Norway before the series shifts to Lisbon for the decisive second leg.

We’re picking Bayern Munich to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

UCL Round of 16: Leg 1 Betting Odds (3-Way Moneyline)

Matchup Home Odds Draw Odds Away Odds
Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting CP +165 +260 +150

  • Leg 1: Wednesday, March 11 @ 4:00 p.m. ET (Bodø)

  • Leg 2: Tuesday, March 17 @ 1:45 p.m. ET (Lisbon)

  • The Hook: Bodø/Glimt has proven they can slay giants, holding major league-phase scalps prior to their playoff victory over Inter.

Kalshi UCL Quarterfinals Qualifiers Market Analysis

Team Probability to Qualify Market “Yes" Price Market “No" Price
Arsenal 99% 92¢ 17¢
Atalanta 92% 19¢ 99¢
Newcastle 90% 39¢ 90¢
Barcelona 85% 82¢ 36¢
Bayern Munich 84% 85¢ 17¢
PSG 84% 69¢ 50¢
Atletico 82% 75¢ 50¢
Sporting CP 64% 73¢ 45¢
Man City 62% 75¢ 50¢
Bodø/Glimt 38% 37¢ 74¢
Real Madrid 38% 38¢ 90¢
Liverpool 34% 85¢ 25¢
Galatasaray 21% 20¢ 97¢
Leverkusen 16% 15¢ 90¢
Tottenham 1% 37¢ 90¢
Chelsea 46¢ 90¢

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.

The Kalshi prediction market is giving the Norwegians more credit than the traditional sportsbooks. Bodø/Glimt currently holds a 38% probability to advance, with their “Yes" price at 37¢. Sporting CP is favored at a 64% probability with a 73¢ “Yes" price, though bettors are clearly wary of the “Arctic Miracle".

