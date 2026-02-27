Sportsgrid Icon
SOCCER · 21 minutes ago

The Bavarian Juggernaut: Harry Kane and Michael Olise Lead Bayern Against Ambitious Atalanta

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta: 2026 UCL Round of 16 Preview, Odds & Kalshi

Bayern Munich enters the 2026 knockout stage as a top-tier seeded team, having dominated the league phase to secure home-field advantage for the second leg. They now face an Atalanta side that has become a perennial “giant killer" in European competition, successfully advancing through the grueling playoff round to reach this stage. However, oddsmakers see a massive gap in quality, pricing Bayern as a heavy road favorite in Bergamo.

 

The narrative centers on Harry Kane, who has netted eight goals in this edition of the tournament, ranking third overall behind Kylian Mbappé and Anthony Gordon. Bayern’s offensive rating is currently the highest in the field, further bolstered by the creative playmaking of Michael Olise, who is tied for the tournament lead with four assists. Atalanta will rely on their defensive resilience to try and find a miracle result at the New Balance Arena before the daunting trip to Munich.

We’re picking Bayern Munich to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

UCL Round of 16: Leg 1 Betting Odds (3-Way Moneyline)

Matchup Home Odds Draw Odds Away Odds
Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich +350 +320 -145

  • Leg 1: Tuesday, March 10 @ 4:00 p.m. ET (Bergamo)

  • Leg 2: Wednesday, March 18 @ 4:00 p.m. ET (Munich)

  • Key Matchup: Harry Kane’s elite finishing vs. Atalanta’s disciplined low block.

Kalshi UCL Quarterfinals Qualifiers Market Analysis

Team Probability to Qualify Market “Yes" Price Market “No" Price
Arsenal 99% 92¢ 17¢
Atalanta 92% 19¢ 99¢
Newcastle 90% 39¢ 90¢
Barcelona 85% 82¢ 36¢
Bayern Munich 84% 85¢ 17¢
PSG 84% 69¢ 50¢
Atletico 82% 75¢ 50¢
Sporting CP 64% 73¢ 45¢
Man City 62% 75¢ 50¢
Bodø/Glimt 38% 37¢ 74¢
Real Madrid 38% 38¢ 90¢
Liverpool 34% 85¢ 25¢
Galatasaray 21% 20¢ 97¢
Leverkusen 16% 15¢ 90¢
Tottenham 1% 37¢ 90¢
Chelsea 46¢ 90¢

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.

The Kalshi market reflects Bayern’s elite status, giving them an 84% probability to advance with a strong 85¢ “Yes" price. Atalanta, despite their underdog reputation, actually holds a superior 92% probability in the qualifier market with a 19¢ “Yes" price, suggesting the market is hedging heavily on an Italian defensive masterclass.

