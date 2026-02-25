Sportsgrid Icon
SOCCER · 18 minutes ago

PSG vs. Monaco Recap: 2-2 Draw Sees Paris Advance 5-4 on Aggregate

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Champions League Match Recap: 10 Man Monaco Pushes PSG to the Brink

Paris Saint-Germain survived a dramatic second-leg comeback at the Parc des Princes on February 25, 2026, securing their spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Despite a 2-2 draw on the night, PSG’s earlier performances allowed them to advance with a 5-4 aggregate victory over their domestic rivals.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Akliouche Silences Paris Early

The visitors from the principality signaled their intent just before the break. In the 45th minute, Maghnes Akliouche clinically struck a left-footed shot from the centre of the box into the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mamadou Coulibaly, the goal gave Monaco a 1-0 halftime lead and significant momentum heading into the second act.

Red Card Sparks PSG Response

The complexion of the match shifted dramatically in the 58th minute when Coulibaly was shown a second yellow card for a reckless foul. Just two minutes later, PSG captain Marquinhos leveled the match in the 60th minute, pouncing on a Désiré Doué set-piece delivery to fire home from close range.

Paris then took the lead in the 66th minute when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia capitalized on a corner to blast a right-footed shot into the center of the net, making it 2-1 on the night.

Teze’s Late Strike Not Enough

Refusing to go quietly, ten-man Monaco continued to press late into the game. In the 91st minute, substitute Jordan Teze found space in the centre of the box to slot a left-footed finish into the bottom right corner, leveling the score at 2-2. While the goal salvaged pride for the visitors, the clock ran out before they could find the aggregate equalizer.

Key Match Statistics & Information

  • Discipline: A physical encounter saw Matvey Safonov (95′) and Monaco’s Samuel Nibombé (94′) cautioned late in stoppage time.

  • Tactical Shifts: PSG manager Luis Enrique utilized his bench late, introducing Lee Kang-In (69′) and Gonçalo Ramos (88′) to manage the closing stages.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

The Road Ahead: Round of 16

With a 5-4 aggregate win confirmed, Paris Saint-Germain moves forward in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. They join Real Madrid and Atalanta as confirmed participants for the next round, with the official draw looming later this week. PSG will meet either Barcelona or Chelsea.

