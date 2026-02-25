Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
SOCCER · 1 hour ago

Today’s Most Bet Champions League Teams to Qualify: Public Backing Major UCL Upsets

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

The UEFA Champions League knockout round playoffs are delivering high drama, and the betting public at BetMGM is leaning heavily into the underdog narrative. While the “big three" of Real Madrid, PSG, and Borussia Dortmund hold the aggregate advantages, the latest betting insights show that bettors are hunting for massive payouts by backing trailing sides to mount historic comebacks.

Based on the latest ticket count at BetMGM, these are the three most bet teams to qualify for the next round:

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

1) SL Benfica (+700)

Despite a narrow 1-0 loss in the first leg, SL Benfica remains the most popular target for bettors to pull off an upset in Madrid.

  • The Draw: At +700, bettors are seeing extreme value in a side that has shown high tactical resilience.

  • The Sentiment: The public is wagering that Benfica’s tactical experience can stifle a depleted Madrid attack and force a result at the Bernabéu. With Madrid missing several key stars, including Kylian Mbappe, the public is all over this frisky dog.

2) Juventus FC (+380)

Juventus occupies the second spot on the list, trailing Galatasaray 5-2 on aggregate. They are drawing significant interest from those expecting a vintage European performance.

  • The Odds: Sitting at +380, they represent a “bridge" bet between the heavy favorites and the long-shot underdogs.

  • The Narrative: Bettors are backing the defensive discipline of the Italian giants to frustrate their opponents and find a clinical edge on the break.

3) AS Monaco (+1400)

The biggest long shot on the list is AS Monaco, who find themselves in third place for most tickets written to qualify.

  • High-Risk, High-Reward: At +1400, this is purely a “lotto ticket" play for most fans, even though Monaco trails PSG just 3-2 on aggregate.

  • The Offensive Spark: Bettors are likely banking on Monaco’s explosive offensive potential to overcome their aggregate deficit in a high-scoring shootout.

Champions League: Most Bet Teams to Qualify at BetMGM

Team Current Odds Betting Popularity
SL Benfica +700 No. 1
Juventus FC +380 No. 2
AS Monaco +1400 No. 3
Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.4M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$32.3M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$5.7M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Feb 25 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
OKC

OKC

+9.5

+335

O 218.5

DET

DET

-9.5

-376

U 218.5

Feb 25 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GSW

GSW

N/A

N/A

N/A

MEM

MEM

N/A

N/A

N/A

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 week ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 week ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 week ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Feature
NBA · 5 hours ago
NBA MVP Race on Polymarket: SGA, Jokic, or Cunningham?
NBA Feature
NBA · 23 hours ago
2026 NBA MVP Race: Player Eligibility and Top Contenders
NBA Feature
NBA · 1 day ago
Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Championship: Why 22 Cents Is the Buy of the Season
NBA Feature
NBA · 3 days ago
NBA Kalski Market: Stephen Curry's Three-Point Leader Is a Fade
NBA Feature
NBA · 4 days ago
Latest NBA Win Total Odds and Predictions on Kalshi