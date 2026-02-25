Today’s Most Bet Champions League Teams to Qualify: Public Backing Major UCL Upsets

The UEFA Champions League knockout round playoffs are delivering high drama, and the betting public at BetMGM is leaning heavily into the underdog narrative. While the “big three" of Real Madrid, PSG, and Borussia Dortmund hold the aggregate advantages, the latest betting insights show that bettors are hunting for massive payouts by backing trailing sides to mount historic comebacks.

Based on the latest ticket count at BetMGM, these are the three most bet teams to qualify for the next round:

1) SL Benfica (+700)

Despite a narrow 1-0 loss in the first leg, SL Benfica remains the most popular target for bettors to pull off an upset in Madrid.

The Draw : At +700 , bettors are seeing extreme value in a side that has shown high tactical resilience.

The Sentiment: The public is wagering that Benfica’s tactical experience can stifle a depleted Madrid attack and force a result at the Bernabéu. With Madrid missing several key stars, including Kylian Mbappe, the public is all over this frisky dog.

2) Juventus FC (+380)

Juventus occupies the second spot on the list, trailing Galatasaray 5-2 on aggregate. They are drawing significant interest from those expecting a vintage European performance.

The Odds : Sitting at +380 , they represent a “bridge" bet between the heavy favorites and the long-shot underdogs.

The Narrative: Bettors are backing the defensive discipline of the Italian giants to frustrate their opponents and find a clinical edge on the break.

3) AS Monaco (+1400)

The biggest long shot on the list is AS Monaco, who find themselves in third place for most tickets written to qualify.

High-Risk, High-Reward : At +1400 , this is purely a “lotto ticket" play for most fans, even though Monaco trails PSG just 3-2 on aggregate .

The Offensive Spark: Bettors are likely banking on Monaco’s explosive offensive potential to overcome their aggregate deficit in a high-scoring shootout.

Champions League: Most Bet Teams to Qualify at BetMGM