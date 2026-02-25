Sportsgrid Icon
SOCCER · 17 minutes ago

Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund Recap: Samardžić Penalty Seals 4-3 Shocking Aggregate Win

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Match Recap: How the Bergamo Miracle Unfolded

Atalanta BC completed one of the most improbable comebacks in recent Champions League history, defeating Borussia Dortmund 4-1 to secure a 4-3 aggregate victory on Wednesday. Trailing 2-0 after the first leg in Germany, Raffaele Palladino’s side became the first team since 2019 to overturn a two-goal opening-leg deficit in a UCL knockout tie.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Gianluca Scamacca Sets the Early Tone

The Italian international ignited the comeback just five minutes into the match. Following a clinical cross from Lorenzo Bernasconi, Gianluca Scamacca tapped the ball home from six yards. This early strike halved the aggregate deficit and immediately shifted the momentum to the home side.

Davide Zappacosta Levels the Aggregate

Just before the halftime whistle (45′), Davide Zappacosta doubled the lead on the night, bringing the tie to a 2-2 aggregate deadlock. Zappacosta’s powerful strike took a crucial deflection off Bensebaini, evading Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel and finding the back of the net.

Mario Pašalić Gives Atalanta the Lead

The hosts took their first lead of the entire tie in the 57th minute. Midfield veteran Mario Pašalić rose highest in the box to connect with a glancing header from a Marten de Roon cross, putting Atalanta ahead 3-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

The 98th-Minute Penalty: Chaos, VAR, and the Killing Blow

Just as extra time appeared unavoidable, a catastrophic lapse in judgment from Kobel handed Atalanta a final, desperate lifeline. After the allotted three minutes of stoppage time had already expired, the Dortmund keeper’s failed clearance allowed a cross into a crowded penalty area.

  • The High Boot: As substitute Nikola Krstović stooped low to connect with the header, Ramy Bensebaini attempted a reckless, blind interception. His studs caught Krstović directly in the forehead, an impact that immediately drew blood.

  • VAR Intervention: Referee José María Sánchez Martínez initially awarded a corner, but the game was halted for an On-Field Review. The footage left no room for debate; the penalty was granted, and Bensebaini was dismissed with a second yellow card.

  • The Decisive Strike: In the 98th minute, with the weight of the entire tournament on his shoulders, Lazar Samardžić stepped to the spot. He hammered a left-footed strike into the top corner, clinical and cold, to seal a 4-3 aggregate victory with what was virtually the final kick of the contest. At 7:53 into stoppage time, it was the second-latest regulation goal in Champions League history, and the latest regulation goal in the KO phase.

  • Sideline Fallout: Amidst the chaotic celebrations, Dortmund’s frustrations boiled over on the bench, leading to a straight red card for Nico Schlotterbeck for his part in the protests.

Looking Ahead: The Round of 16 Draw

By ousting the 1997 champions, Atalanta has officially entered the Round of 16 as a seeded threat. They are now slated to face the aggregate winner of a powerhouse matchup, either Arsenal or Bayern Munich, as the tournament bracket begins to take shape for the spring knockouts.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

