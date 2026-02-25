Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
SOCCER · 41 minutes ago

Is Kylian Mbappé Playing Today? Injury Rule-Out Confirmed for Real Madrid vs Benfica

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Kylian Mbappé has been officially ruled OUT for Real Madrid’s critical Champions League second-leg playoff against Benfica today, February 25, 2026. Despite early optimism from manager Alvaro Arbeloa, the French superstar suffered a significant setback in training, forcing the medical staff to withdraw him from the squad.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Kylian Mbappé Injury Update: Why He Is Missing Today

The decision to bench the Champions League’s top scorer came late Tuesday after his condition deteriorated during a final training session at Valdebebas.

  • Injury Specifics: Mbappé is dealing with damage to the outer ligament of his left knee, a persistent issue that has plagued him since early December 2025.

  • Training Setback: While he attempted to train on Tuesday, he reportedly felt “too persistent" pain to continue, leading to his removal from the matchday list.

  • Medical Risk: Doctors estimate Mbappé is currently operating at only 60% capacity. To avoid a long-term rupture that could end his season—and potentially threaten his availability for the 2026 World Cup—the club is opting for a conservative 10-day rest period.

  • Future Availability: Beyond tonight, he is expected to miss upcoming La Liga fixtures against Getafe and Celta Vigo.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Real Madrid’s Plan Without Mbappé

The timing is brutal for Alvaro Arbeloa, who faces a massive selection dilemma at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid holds a narrow 1-0 aggregate lead, but they must defend it without several key pillars.

  • DEPLETED ATTACK: With Mbappé out and Rodrygo serving a suspension, the goal-scoring burden falls squarely on Vinícius Júnior.

  • YOUTH REPLACEMENTS: Talented youngsters Gonzalo García and Franco Mastantuono have been included in the forward list to fill the void.

  • MISSING STARS: Along with Mbappé, Madrid is without Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Éder Militão (ACL), and Dani Ceballos (calf).

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs. Benfica

  • Arena: Santiago Bernabéu

  • Location: Madrid, Spain

  • Where to Watch: Paramount+

  • Date: Wednesday, February 25th

  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Benfica Game Odds

Market Selection Odds
Moneyline Real Madrid (RMA) -155
Moneyline Benfica (SLB) +370
Moneyline Draw +340
Total Goals Over 3.5 (o3.5) +156
Total Goals Under 3.5 (u3.5) -194
Spread RMA -1.5 +115
Spread SLB +1.5 -155

Real Madrid vs. Benfica Kalshi Prediction Market Odds

Selection Probability
Real Madrid to Win 59%
Tie 22%
Benfica to Win 21%
Real Madrid wins by over 1.5 goals 33%
Over 2.5 goals scored 59%
Market Volume $915,631

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.4M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$32.1M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$5.6M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Feb 25 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
OKC

OKC

+9.5

+257

O 218.5

DET

DET

-9.5

-285

U 218.5

Feb 25 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GSW

GSW

N/A

N/A

N/A

MEM

MEM

N/A

N/A

N/A

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 week ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 week ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 week ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Feature
NBA · 2 hours ago
NBA MVP Race on Polymarket: SGA, Jokic, or Cunningham?
NBA Feature
NBA · 20 hours ago
2026 NBA MVP Race: Player Eligibility and Top Contenders
NBA Feature
NBA · 23 hours ago
Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Championship: Why 22 Cents Is the Buy of the Season
NBA Feature
NBA · 3 days ago
NBA Kalski Market: Stephen Curry's Three-Point Leader Is a Fade
NBA Feature
NBA · 4 days ago
Latest NBA Win Total Odds and Predictions on Kalshi