Is Kylian Mbappé Playing Today? Injury Rule-Out Confirmed for Real Madrid vs Benfica

Kylian Mbappé has been officially ruled OUT for Real Madrid’s critical Champions League second-leg playoff against Benfica today, February 25, 2026. Despite early optimism from manager Alvaro Arbeloa, the French superstar suffered a significant setback in training, forcing the medical staff to withdraw him from the squad.

Kylian Mbappé Injury Update: Why He Is Missing Today

The decision to bench the Champions League’s top scorer came late Tuesday after his condition deteriorated during a final training session at Valdebebas.

Injury Specifics : Mbappé is dealing with damage to the outer ligament of his left knee , a persistent issue that has plagued him since early December 2025 .

Training Setback : While he attempted to train on Tuesday, he reportedly felt “too persistent" pain to continue, leading to his removal from the matchday list.

Medical Risk : Doctors estimate Mbappé is currently operating at only 60% capacity . To avoid a long-term rupture that could end his season—and potentially threaten his availability for the 2026 World Cup —the club is opting for a conservative 10-day rest period.

Future Availability: Beyond tonight, he is expected to miss upcoming La Liga fixtures against Getafe and Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid’s Plan Without Mbappé

The timing is brutal for Alvaro Arbeloa, who faces a massive selection dilemma at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid holds a narrow 1-0 aggregate lead, but they must defend it without several key pillars.

DEPLETED ATTACK : With Mbappé out and Rodrygo serving a suspension, the goal-scoring burden falls squarely on Vinícius Júnior .

YOUTH REPLACEMENTS : Talented youngsters Gonzalo García and Franco Mastantuono have been included in the forward list to fill the void.

MISSING STARS: Along with Mbappé, Madrid is without Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Éder Militão (ACL), and Dani Ceballos (calf).

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs. Benfica

Arena : Santiago Bernabéu

: Santiago Bernabéu Location : Madrid, Spain

Where to Watch : Paramount+

Date : Wednesday, February 25th

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Benfica Game Odds

Market Selection Odds Moneyline Real Madrid (RMA) -155 Moneyline Benfica (SLB) +370 Moneyline Draw +340 Total Goals Over 3.5 (o3.5) +156 Total Goals Under 3.5 (u3.5) -194 Spread RMA -1.5 +115 Spread SLB +1.5 -155

Real Madrid vs. Benfica Kalshi Prediction Market Odds

Selection Probability Real Madrid to Win 59% Tie 22% Benfica to Win 21% Real Madrid wins by over 1.5 goals 33% Over 2.5 goals scored 59% Market Volume $915,631

