SOCCER · 1 hour ago

Leverkusen Cruises Past Olympiacos: Professional Clean Sheet Secures Last 16 Spot

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

Bayer Leverkusen showcased the tactical maturity that has defined them under pressure, securing a goalless draw to protect their 2-0 aggregate lead. Olympiacos arrived in Germany needing a miracle, but they found a Leverkusen side unwilling to yield an inch.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

 

  • Controlling the Tempo: Leverkusen dominated possession and limited the Greek side to speculative long-range efforts. Patrik Schick and Jonas Hofmann both went close to extending the lead, with Schick notably hitting the bar in the first half.

  • Olympiacos Pressure: The visitors grew desperate in the second half, with Taremi and Gelson Martins testing goalkeeper Blaswich, who remained composed to earn the clean sheet.

  • Professional Finish: The match slowed down significantly in the final 15 minutes as Leverkusen’s midfield, led by Robert Andrich, effectively “killed" the game.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

With their progression confirmed, Bayer Leverkusen turn their attention to a massive test in the Round of 16. They are scheduled to face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich, setting the stage for a heavyweight clash in the next phase of the competition.

