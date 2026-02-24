SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube
SOCCER · 1 hour ago

Atlético Madrid Overwhelms Club Brugge: Sørloth Hat-Trick Seals Round of 16 Spot

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Atlético Madrid secured their place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with a dominant 4-1 victory over Club Brugge at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday. The win gave Atlético a 7-4 aggregate triumph following a chaotic 3-3 draw in the first leg in Belgium.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Match Recap: Atlético Madrid 4-1 Club Brugge (7-4 Agg)

  • Sørloth’s Masterclass: Alexander Sørloth was the star of the evening, scoring a hat-trick to lead the Spanish giants to victory. He opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a left-footed finish inside the box and added two more in the 76th and 87th minutes to put the game out of reach.

  • Brugge’s Brief Resilience: Club Brugge found an equalizer in the 36th minute through a close-range header from Joel Ordóñez following a corner, keeping the tie level going into the break.

  • Second-Half Surge: Atlético regained the lead early in the second half (48′) when Johnny Cardoso fired a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box. The hosts then pulled away in the final quarter-hour as Sørloth completed his treble.

  • Disciplinary Action: The match saw several yellow cards, including ones for Marcos Llorente (Atlético) and Romeo Vermant (Club Brugge) during a fiery closing stage.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

First Leg Highlights: Club Brugge 3-3 Atlético Madrid

The tie was finely balanced after the first leg at the Jan Breydel Stadium on February 18, 2026.

  • Early Control: Atlético took a 2-0 lead in the first half through a Julián Alvarez penalty and an Ademola Lookman goal.

  • Belgian Comeback: Club Brugge stormed back with goals from Raphael Onyedika and Nicolo Tresoldi.

  • Late Drama: An own goal by Joel Ordóñez briefly restored Atlético’s lead before Christos Tzolis snatched a 90th-minute equalizer for the hosts.

Up Next for Atletico: A Date with English Royalty

With this emphatic victory, Atlético Madrid has not only silenced the doubters following a shaky first leg but has also positioned itself as a formidable threat in the Round of 16. The tactical discipline shown by Diego Simeone’s squad in the second half suggests they are peaking at exactly the right moment for a deep European run. The path to the semi-finals now runs through England, as Atlético is officially slated to face the aggregate winner of the blockbuster Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur matchup in the next round. Regardless of which Premier League giant advances, the Metropolitano will be ready for another high-octane night of Champions League football.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.4M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$31.7M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$5.5M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
bookmakerLogo
Feb 24 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

-9.5

-426

O 234.5

IND

IND

+9.5

+426

U 234.5

Feb 24 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WAS

WAS

+11.5

+614

O 234.5

ATL

ATL

-11.5

-614

U 234.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 week ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 week ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 week ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NBA · 44 minutes ago
2026 NBA MVP Race: Player Eligibility and Top Contenders
Sport Logo
NBA · 3 hours ago
Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Championship: Why 22 Cents Is the Buy of the Season
Sport Logo
NBA · 2 days ago
NBA Kalski Market: Stephen Curry's Three-Point Leader Is a Fade
Sport Logo
NBA · 4 days ago
Latest NBA Win Total Odds and Predictions on Kalshi
Sport Logo
NBA · 4 days ago
NBA MVP Race: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads at 57%