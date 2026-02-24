Atlético Madrid Overwhelms Club Brugge: Sørloth Hat-Trick Seals Round of 16 Spot

-
Sørloth’s Masterclass: Alexander Sørloth was the star of the evening, scoring a hat-trick to lead the Spanish giants to victory. He opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a left-footed finish inside the box and added two more in the 76th and 87th minutes to put the game out of reach.
-
Brugge’s Brief Resilience: Club Brugge found an equalizer in the 36th minute through a close-range header from Joel Ordóñez following a corner, keeping the tie level going into the break.
-
Second-Half Surge: Atlético regained the lead early in the second half (48′) when Johnny Cardoso fired a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box. The hosts then pulled away in the final quarter-hour as Sørloth completed his treble.
-
Disciplinary Action: The match saw several yellow cards, including ones for Marcos Llorente (Atlético) and Romeo Vermant (Club Brugge) during a fiery closing stage.
First Leg Highlights: Club Brugge 3-3 Atlético Madrid
The tie was finely balanced after the first leg at the Jan Breydel Stadium on February 18, 2026.
-
Early Control: Atlético took a 2-0 lead in the first half through a Julián Alvarez penalty and an Ademola Lookman goal.
-
Belgian Comeback: Club Brugge stormed back with goals from Raphael Onyedika and Nicolo Tresoldi.
-
Late Drama: An own goal by Joel Ordóñez briefly restored Atlético’s lead before Christos Tzolis snatched a 90th-minute equalizer for the hosts.
Up Next for Atletico: A Date with English Royalty
With this emphatic victory, Atlético Madrid has not only silenced the doubters following a shaky first leg but has also positioned itself as a formidable threat in the Round of 16. The tactical discipline shown by Diego Simeone’s squad in the second half suggests they are peaking at exactly the right moment for a deep European run. The path to the semi-finals now runs through England, as Atlético is officially slated to face the aggregate winner of the blockbuster Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur matchup in the next round. Regardless of which Premier League giant advances, the Metropolitano will be ready for another high-octane night of Champions League football.