Atlético Madrid Overwhelms Club Brugge: Sørloth Hat-Trick Seals Round of 16 Spot

Atlético Madrid secured their place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with a dominant 4-1 victory over Club Brugge at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday. The win gave Atlético a 7-4 aggregate triumph following a chaotic 3-3 draw in the first leg in Belgium.

Match Recap: Atlético Madrid 4-1 Club Brugge (7-4 Agg)

