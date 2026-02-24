SportsGrid Inc logo
SOCCER · 1 hour ago

Kylian Mbappé Injury Update: Real Madrid Star a Major Doubt for Benfica Clash

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

Kylian Mbappé is a major doubt for Real Madrid’s critical Champions League second-leg playoff against Benfica scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Reports indicate the French superstar suffered an injury setback in training less than 24 hours before kickoff, casting serious doubt on his availability for the match at the Santiago Bernabéu.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Kylian Mbappé Injury Update: Latest News

The following is the current status of the Real Madrid forward:

  • Injury Type: Persistent discomfort in his left knee.

  • Training Status: Mbappé reportedly could not finish Real Madrid’s final training session on Tuesday, February 24, due to increased pain.

  • Match Status: He is officially considered a major doubt. While manager Alvaro Arbeloa initially stated Mbappé was “fit to play" earlier on Tuesday, that assessment has weakened as the day progressed.

  • Potential Timeline: Beyond the Benfica match, the injury may also force him to miss the upcoming La Liga fixture against Getafe on Monday, March 2.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Context of the Injury

Mbappé has been managing this left knee issue since early December 2025. Although he started the first leg against Benfica on February 17, where Real Madrid secured a 1-0 lead, he has been rested or started on the bench in recent domestic matches, including a Matchday 24 fixture against Real Sociedad, as a precaution.

Impact on Real Madrid vs. Benfica

Mbappé is the leading goalscorer in this season’s Champions League with 13 goals. If he is unable to play, Real Madrid will be significantly shorthanded, as they are already missing several key players:

  • Jude Bellingham: Out (hamstring)
  • Éder Militão: Out (hamstring)
  • Rodrygo: Out (suspension/hamstring)
  • Dean Huijsen: Major doubt (muscular)

A final decision on Mbappé’s participation is expected to be delayed until Wednesday to see if his condition improves overnight.

