Is Lautaro Martínez Playing Today? Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt Injury Report | UCL 2026
Joe Cervenka
Host · Writer
Lautaro Martínez will not be playing in today’s Champions League second-leg clash against Bodo/Glimt at the San Siro. The Inter Milan captain and leading goalscorer is officially sidelined after sustaining a muscle injury during the first leg in Norway. Manager Cristian Chivu must now navigate a critical two-goal deficit without his most influential attacking piece.
Where to Watch Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt
Arena: San Siro
Location: Milano, Italy
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Date: Tuesday, February 24th
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt Game Odds
Kalshi Prediction Market Odds
Lautaro Martínez Injury: The Facts
Medical tests conducted at the Istituto Clinico Humanitas confirmed that Martínez suffered a strain in the soleus muscle of his left calf. The injury occurred during a movement phase in the 60th minute of the first leg, forcing an immediate substitution for Marcus Thuram.
Injury Type: Left calf (soleus) muscle strain.
Recovery Timeline: Early medical estimates suggest an absence of three to four weeks.
Current Status: Undergoing platelet treatment; expected to return to training in approximately 18 days.
Impact: Martínez has scored 18 goals in 35 appearances this season, making his absence a significant blow to Inter’s European and domestic ambitions.
Inter Milan Team News & Potential Lineup
With the captain out, Chivu is expected to lean on his attacking depth to find the three goals needed to overturn the 3-1 aggregate scoreline.
Attacking Replacements: Marcus Thuram and youngster Pio Esposito are likely to lead the line.
Midfield Boost: Hakan Calhanoglu has recovered from his own calf issue and is available, though he may start on the bench.
Defensive Return: Denzel Dumfries is back in the matchday squad for the first time in three months following ankle surgery.
Inter Predicted Lineup (3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito.
The Road Ahead: When Will Martínez Return?
While Martínez is officially out for today, the “sharp money" is watching his progress ahead of a packed March schedule.
Missed Fixtures: Beyond today’s match, he is expected to miss the Coppa Italia semi-final against Como and the Serie A clash with Genoa.
Derby Watch: Significant doubt remains regarding his availability for the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan on March 8.
International Duty: Despite the club setback, Martínez is expected to be fit in time for Argentina’s Finalissima against Spain on March 27 in Qatar.
