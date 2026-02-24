SportsGrid Inc logo
SOCCER · 1 hour ago

Is Lautaro Martínez Playing Today? Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt Injury Report | UCL 2026

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

Lautaro Martínez will not be playing in today’s Champions League second-leg clash against Bodo/Glimt at the San Siro. The Inter Milan captain and leading goalscorer is officially sidelined after sustaining a muscle injury during the first leg in Norway. Manager Cristian Chivu must now navigate a critical two-goal deficit without his most influential attacking piece.

Where to Watch Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt

  • Arena: San Siro

  • Location: Milano, Italy

  • Where to Watch: Paramount+

  • Date: Tuesday, February 24th

  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt Game Odds

Market Selection Odds
Moneyline Inter Milan (INT) -400
Moneyline Bodo/Glimt (BODO) +850
Moneyline Draw +600
Total Goals Over 3.5 (o3.5) -140
Total Goals Under 3.5 (u3.5) +110
Spread INT -1.5 -170
Spread BODO +1.5 +120

Kalshi Prediction Market Odds

Selection Probability
Inter Milan to Win 79%
Tie 13%
Bodo/Glimt to Win 10%
Inter wins by over 1.5 goals 59%
Over 3.5 goals scored 56%
Market Volume $697,949

Lautaro Martínez Injury: The Facts

Medical tests conducted at the Istituto Clinico Humanitas confirmed that Martínez suffered a strain in the soleus muscle of his left calf. The injury occurred during a movement phase in the 60th minute of the first leg, forcing an immediate substitution for Marcus Thuram.

  • Injury Type: Left calf (soleus) muscle strain.

  • Recovery Timeline: Early medical estimates suggest an absence of three to four weeks.

  • Current Status: Undergoing platelet treatment; expected to return to training in approximately 18 days.

  • Impact: Martínez has scored 18 goals in 35 appearances this season, making his absence a significant blow to Inter’s European and domestic ambitions.

Inter Milan Team News & Potential Lineup

With the captain out, Chivu is expected to lean on his attacking depth to find the three goals needed to overturn the 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

  • Attacking Replacements: Marcus Thuram and youngster Pio Esposito are likely to lead the line.

  • Midfield Boost: Hakan Calhanoglu has recovered from his own calf issue and is available, though he may start on the bench.

  • Defensive Return: Denzel Dumfries is back in the matchday squad for the first time in three months following ankle surgery.

Inter Predicted Lineup (3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito.

The Road Ahead: When Will Martínez Return?

While Martínez is officially out for today, the “sharp money" is watching his progress ahead of a packed March schedule.

  • Missed Fixtures: Beyond today’s match, he is expected to miss the Coppa Italia semi-final against Como and the Serie A clash with Genoa.

  • Derby Watch: Significant doubt remains regarding his availability for the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan on March 8.

  • International Duty: Despite the club setback, Martínez is expected to be fit in time for Argentina’s Finalissima against Spain on March 27 in Qatar.

