Is Lautaro Martínez Playing Today? Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt Injury Report | UCL 2026

Lautaro Martínez will not be playing in today’s Champions League second-leg clash against Bodo/Glimt at the San Siro. The Inter Milan captain and leading goalscorer is officially sidelined after sustaining a muscle injury during the first leg in Norway. Manager Cristian Chivu must now navigate a critical two-goal deficit without his most influential attacking piece.

