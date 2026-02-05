Who Are the Top 10 Soccer Players in the World Right Now?

4. Harry Kane
Harry Kane Player Profile
- Club: Bayern Munich
- Date Signed: August 10, 2023
- Years Remaining: 2
- Country: England
- Age: 32
- Position: ST
We are slowly watching Harry Kane ascend himself into the conversation among the all-time great goal scorers in the history of soccer. Even at the ripe age of 32, the Englishman is still banging in goals for Bayern Munich, already with 22 through just 20 appearances in the Bundesliga this year. Across the past 12 seasons, Kane has bagged a ridiculous 294 goals, while also finding time to play 65 assists.
His career didn't really get fully underway until he broke into the Tottenham first team in 2014, at 21, a later age than most on this list. He is not showing signs of slowing down any time soon, as Bayern Munich has its sights set on a second consecutive Bundesliga trophy.
Key 2025/26 Stat: 297 goals across past 12 seasons