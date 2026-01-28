Harry Kane’s Late Winner: Bayern Edge PSV for Second Place

Harry Kane delivered another masterclass in clinical finishing today, coming off the bench to score an 84th-minute winner as Bayern Munich edged PSV Eindhoven 2-1 UEFA Champions League action. The victory at the Philips Stadion ensures the German giants finish the league phase in 2nd place with 21 points. For the hosts, the defeat marks a heartbreaking exit from the competition as they narrowly missed out on the point needed to reach the knockout stage.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

PSV vs Bayern Munich Match Facts

Arena: Philips Stadion

Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Result: Bayern Munich 2 (Musiala 58′, Kane 84′) – PSV 1 (Saibari 78′)

UCL Standings: Bayern finish 2nd (Direct entry to Round of 16)

Match Breakdown: Kane Extinguishes PSV Hopes

After a lively but scoreless first half that saw Bayern keeper Jonas Urbig make several acrobatic saves, the match ignited after the interval. Jamal Musiala, returning to the starting lineup after a long injury layoff, opened the scoring in the 58th minute with a superb close-range finish.

Saibari Equalizer: PSV fought back valiantly, and Ismael Saibari appeared to have saved their European season when he slammed home a 78th-minute equalizer .

Kane’s Milestone: The celebration was short-lived as Harry Kane , who entered the match in the 62nd minute , side-footed home a Luis Diaz cross for his 35th goal of the season .

Record Pursuit: Kane’s winner cements his status as the highest scorer in the competition since joining Munich, now totaling 26 goals in the Champions League during that span.

The Injury Report: Musiala Returns, Neuer Benched

Vincent Kompany made several bold calls for today’s high-stakes finale.

Jamal Musiala: Having recovered from a broken leg suffered in July, Musiala looked sharp in his return, playing 90 minutes and underlining his quality with the opening goal.

Goalkeeper Switch: Jonas Urbig was surprisingly picked ahead of Manuel Neuer , justifying the selection with six saves to keep the hosts at bay during a frantic first half.

Kane’s Impact: Despite starting on the bench to manage his minutes, Kane proved once again to be the competition’s most “efficient attacking player," scoring with one of his only touches of the match.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.