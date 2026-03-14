LAFC Looks to Stay Perfect Against St. Louis CITY SC Tonight

LOS ANGELES — LAFC returns to BMO Stadium Saturday night looking to maintain its perfect start to the 2026 MLS season when St. Louis CITY SC visits for a Western Conference matchup.

The Black & Gold enter the weekend in strong form, posting three wins and three clean sheets through their opening MLS matches. Across all competitions, LAFC has gone 5-0-1 to start the year while outscoring opponents 14-2.

Despite the early momentum, head coach Marc Dos Santos said his group is treating the match as another fresh challenge.

“Every game is a challenge,” Dos Santos said this week. “The past results don’t count. Every game is very different and St. Louis of this year is a different team.”

LAFC’s Recent Form

LAFC’s early success has been driven by both attacking production and defensive discipline. Forward Denis Bouanga has already scored five goals across all competitions this season, including four in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. In comparison, winger David Martínez leads the club with two MLS goals.

Playmaker Son Heung‑min has also made an immediate impact, recording seven assists across competitions, including three in league play. Defensively, LAFC has yet to concede a goal in MLS action this season, with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris anchoring a back line that has allowed just two goals in all competitions.

St. Louis enters the match still searching for its first win of the campaign. The club opened with a 1-1 draw against Charlotte before falling to San Diego FC and Seattle in its next two matches.

New head coach Yoann Damet took over the club this season after serving on Wilfried Nancy’s staff with the Columbus Crew. While St. Louis has struggled offensively with just one goal through three matches, goalkeeper Roman Bürki has helped keep the team competitive defensively.

Dos Santos expects a different test from last season’s meetings.

“It’s a total different team than last year,” he said. “A team that tries to play a lot, tries to attract you and find spaces inside your block.”

LAFC Injury Report

LAFC adds one name to the injury report for Matchday 4, and a crucial one at that. Newcomer Stephen Eustaquio will miss this week’s match after picking up a leg injury.

#LAFC Injury Report for Matchday 4: Lorenzo Dellavalle – Leg (Out)

Jeremy Ebobisse – Leg (Out)

Stephen Eustaquio – Leg (Out)

Igor Jesus – Leg (Out)

Aaron Long – Leg (Out)

Jacob Shaffelburg – Pelvis (Out) https://t.co/x4vYmbtQ1k — David Martinez (@DvdMtinez) March 13, 2026

LAFC’s Last Time Out

LAFC holds the advantage in the all-time series, going 4-0-2 against St. Louis since the club joined MLS in 2023.

The most recent meeting between the teams came last season at BMO Stadium, where St. Louis briefly threatened to earn its first win in the series. After falling behind late, Bouanga delivered a dramatic equalizer deep into stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw — a goal that was later named a finalist for MLS Goal of the Year.

Keys to the LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC Match

Breaking down St. Louis’ defensive shape could be the key for LAFC on Saturday night. With Bürki in goal, opponents often find it difficult to create clear scoring chances, meaning patience in possession will likely be required.

At the same time, LAFC’s defensive organization has been a major strength early in the season. Dos Santos said the team’s collective pressure after losing the ball has helped keep opponents away from goal.

“When those black jerseys lose a ball, they’re very aggressive trying to recover it,” he said. “We have to keep pushing the team to defend as far as possible from our goal.”

If LAFC can maintain that balance while finding space against St. Louis’ defensive block, the club could continue building momentum in front of its home crowd.

How to Watch LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Kickoff between LAFC and St. Louis CITY SC is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The match will stream on Apple TV (MLS Season Pass). Radio coverage will air on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App, KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish) and KYPA 1230 AM (Korean).