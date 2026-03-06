Carlos Vela joins LAFC ownership group after minority stake sale

LOS ANGELES — Carlos Vela helped build LAFC on the field. Now he will help shape its future off it.

The club’s all-time leading star has joined LAFC’s ownership group as part of a minority stake sale that values the franchise at roughly $1.25 billion. Vela is one of three new limited partners who collectively purchased about six percent of the club’s equity, as first reported by Sportico’s Justin Birnbaum, Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick.

The billionaire owner of the Brooklyn Nets is selling his stake in the Los Angeles-based MLS club, while a local legend and two others are coming in. Carlos Vela headlines a group of three new limited partners joining LAFC’s ownership group, with two existing investors exiting… pic.twitter.com/NNV6fuq8L8 — Sportico (@Sportico) March 5, 2026

The transaction also marks the exit of two previous investors, including Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan. The identities of the other two new investors have not been publicly confirmed. However, Sportico notes that one is a Korean American investor and the other a prominent Mexican business figure.

While Vela will no longer take the field, his involvement represents a continuation of a relationship that helped define the club’s early history.

The 37-year-old retired in May after a decorated 19-year professional career, most notably serving as the face of LAFC from its inaugural season in 2018 through 2024. As the first signing in club history, Vela quickly became the centerpiece of the Black & Gold’s rise in Major League Soccer.

Across seven seasons, the former Mexico international scored 90 goals in all competitions and set multiple club records, including marks for goals, assists and appearances. His 2019 campaign remains one of the most remarkable individual seasons MLS has seen, when he won league MVP with a record 34 regular-season goals.

Vela also played a central role in LAFC’s trophy haul during its first decade, helping deliver the 2019 and 2022 Supporters’ Shields and the club’s first MLS Cup title in 2022.

Even after stepping away from the game, the connection between player and club never fully disappeared. Vela had already remained involved as a club ambassador, and his new ownership stake deepens that long-standing relationship.

The investment also reflects the rapid growth of LAFC as a business.

Founded in 2014 and debuting in MLS four years later, the club has quickly become one of the league’s most valuable franchises. Recent estimates place LAFC among the top teams in MLS by valuation, trailing only Inter Miami CF following the arrival of Lionel Messi in South Florida.

The club’s ownership group already includes a wide mix of sports and entertainment figures. Investors such as Will Ferrell, Magic Johnson and Mia Hamm have helped shape the organization’s profile since its early years.

LAFC has also continued expanding its reach beyond the field. The club operates international partnerships and development projects, including ventures tied to European clubs and youth academies abroad, while continuing upgrades at BMO Stadium in downtown Los Angeles.

The timing of the investment comes during another period of momentum for the club. LAFC has seen growing revenues and global attention following the high-profile signing of South Korean forward Son Heung‑min, whose arrival last season represented one of the most expensive transfers in MLS history.

Against that backdrop, Vela’s return in an ownership role feels fitting for a player who helped establish the club’s identity.

Few figures are more closely tied to LAFC’s rise than the Mexican forward who scored its first signature goals and lifted its first major trophies. Now, instead of leading attacks on the field, Vela will have a hand in guiding the club’s next chapter from the boardroom.