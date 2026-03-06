LAFC’s 2026 Leagues Cup 3 Liga MX Opponents Announced

LAFC in Prime Position

The Black & Gold enter the tournament with a history of deep runs in the competition. Their best finish came in 2024, when they advanced to the final before falling 3–1 to the Columbus Crew under the previous format.

With three Liga MX opponents visiting Los Angeles in the opening round and a strong attacking core already producing early in the 2026 season, LAFC will again aim to position itself among the tournament’s contenders when Leagues Cup returns in August.