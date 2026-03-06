LAFC’s 2026 Leagues Cup 3 Liga MX Opponents Announced

The fourth edition of Leagues Cup will run from Aug. 4 through Sept. 6 and feature 36 teams — all 18 Liga MX clubs and 18 qualifying MLS sides. The opening stage includes 54 matches, each one pitting an MLS club against a Liga MX opponent. This year’s tournament will also introduce matches played in Mexico for the first time, with the highest-ranked Liga MX clubs hosting select fixtures.
Beyond regional bragging rights, Leagues Cup also carries significant international implications. The top three finishers will qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the champion earning a direct berth into the Round of 16.