SOCCER · 24 minutes ago

St. James’ Park Prepares for a Giant-Killing: Newcastle United vs. FC Barcelona

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

Newcastle United vs. FC Barcelona 2026: UCL Round of 16 Preview, Odds & Kalshi

The Newcastle United fairytale reaches its most daunting chapter yet as the Magpies prepare to host FC Barcelona. After fighting through the playoff round, Newcastle has proven they can handle high-pressure European nights. Barcelona, meanwhile, enters the knockout phase with renewed vigor, having secured seeded status by finishing in the top eight of the league phase.

We’re picking Bayern Munich to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Newcastle is leaning heavily on their home-field identity at St. James’ Park and the astonishing form of Anthony Gordon, who is currently the second-highest scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals. The Magpies boast incredible offensive depth, with Harvey Barnes adding another five goals to their European tally. They face a Barca side that features dangerous weapons like Marcus Rashford and Fermín López, both of whom have netted five goals in the tournament.

UCL Round of 16: Leg 1 Betting Odds (3-Way Moneyline)

Matchup Home Odds Draw Odds Away Odds
Newcastle vs. Barcelona +165 +270 +145

  • Leg 1: Tuesday, March 10 @ 4:00 p.m. ET (Newcastle)

  • Leg 2: Wednesday, March 18 @ 1:45 p.m. ET (Barcelona)

  • Key Stat: Anthony Gordon’s 10 goals place him just behind Kylian Mbappé for the tournament’s Golden Boot. Gordon is tied with the third-shortest odds on the tournament leading goal scorer board at +1100.

Kalshi UCL Quarterfinals Qualifiers Market Analysis

Team Probability to Qualify Market “Yes" Price Market “No" Price
Arsenal 99% 92¢ 17¢
Atalanta 92% 19¢ 99¢
Newcastle 90% 39¢ 90¢
Barcelona 85% 82¢ 36¢
Bayern Munich 84% 85¢ 17¢
PSG 84% 69¢ 50¢
Atletico 82% 75¢ 50¢
Sporting CP 64% 73¢ 45¢
Man City 62% 75¢ 50¢
Bodø/Glimt 38% 37¢ 74¢
Real Madrid 38% 38¢ 90¢
Liverpool 34% 85¢ 25¢
Galatasaray 21% 20¢ 97¢
Leverkusen 16% 15¢ 90¢
Tottenham 1% 37¢ 90¢
Chelsea 46¢ 90¢

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.

The Kalshi prediction market presents a high-confidence outlook for the Premier League side despite the betting odds. Newcastle currently holds a staggering 90% probability to advance, with their “Yes" price sitting at 39¢. Conversely, Barcelona sits at an 85% probability, with a much higher 82¢ “Yes" price, indicating the market expects Barca to qualify but also expects Newcastle to provide a significant challenge.

