SOCCER · 46 minutes ago

Arteta’s Perfect Machine: Arsenal Aims to Steamroll Leverkusen

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen: 2026 UCL Round of 16 Preview, Odds & Kalshi

Arsenal has transitioned from “contender" to “favorite" after finishing in the top eight of the league phase, securing seeded status and home-field advantage for the second leg. Mikel Arteta’s side has been a model of efficiency, while their opponents, Bayer Leverkusen, have endured a chaotic season. Leverkusen dismissed Erik ten Hag in September after just three matches and is now guided by former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Leverkusen’s primary weakness has been a porous backline, which has struggled to replace key departures from previous seasons. They head into this matchup relying on Alejandro Grimaldo, who has four goals in the competition, to generate offense from the flank. However, they face a buzzsaw in Arsenal, driven by Gabriel Martinelli, who has already recorded six goals in just seven Champions League games this year.

UCL Round of 16: Leg 1 Betting Odds (3-Way Moneyline)

Matchup Home Odds Draw Odds Away Odds
Leverkusen vs. Arsenal +460 +300 -160

  • Leg 1: Wednesday, March 11 @ 1:45 p.m. ET (Leverkusen)

  • Leg 2: Tuesday, March 17 @ 4:00 p.m. ET (London)

  • Trend: Leverkusen is sitting sixth in the Bundesliga, dealing with domestic inconsistency ahead of this massive European test.

Kalshi UCL Quarterfinals Qualifiers Market Analysis

Team Probability to Qualify Market “Yes" Price Market “No" Price
Arsenal 99% 92¢ 17¢
Atalanta 92% 19¢ 99¢
Newcastle 90% 39¢ 90¢
Barcelona 85% 82¢ 36¢
Bayern Munich 84% 85¢ 17¢
PSG 84% 69¢ 50¢
Atletico 82% 75¢ 50¢
Sporting CP 64% 73¢ 45¢
Man City 62% 75¢ 50¢
Bodø/Glimt 38% 37¢ 74¢
Real Madrid 38% 38¢ 90¢
Liverpool 34% 85¢ 25¢
Galatasaray 21% 20¢ 97¢
Leverkusen 16% 15¢ 90¢
Tottenham 1% 37¢ 90¢
Chelsea 46¢ 90¢

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.

The Kalshi market has already functionally crowned the Gunners. Arsenal boasts a massive 99% probability to qualify for the quarterfinals, with a “Yes" price of 92¢. Leverkusen languishes at the bottom of the market with a mere 16% probability and a 15¢ “Yes" price.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.5M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$33.7M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$6.5M

