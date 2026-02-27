The Gauntlet is Set: 2026 Champions League Round of 16 Draw Reactions

Champions League Round of 16 Draw: Real Madrid vs. Man City Again, Arsenal Face Leverkusen

The “awkwardly named" league phase is finally in the rearview, and the real drama of the Champions League began today in Nyon. We saw the eight playoff survivors—headlined by reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain and the ever-present Real Madrid—thrown into the hat alongside the seeded giants who coasted through the winter.

While the new format has changed the “pre-knockout" feel, the bracket revealed today proves one thing: the road to the Puskás Aréna on May 30 will be a war of attrition.

The “Death, Taxes, and Man City vs. Real" Draw

It just had to be. For the fifth consecutive season, Manchester City and Real Madrid will clash in the knockout stages. This has become the defining rivalry of the modern era. After Pep Guardiola’s side took a narrow 2-1 win in the league phase earlier this season, the stakes in March will be exponentially higher.

Elsewhere, Arsenal received what some might call a “favourable" draw, though a trip to face Bayer Leverkusen is hardly a walk in the park. For Galatasaray, fresh off an extra-time thriller against Juventus where Victor Osimhen proved decisive, their reward is a daunting date with Liverpool.

Confirmed UCL Round of 16 Schedule (All Times ET)

Matchup Leg 1 (Date / Time) Leg 2 (Date / Time) Galatasaray vs. Liverpool Tue, Mar 10 @ 1:45 p.m. Wed, Mar 18 @ 4:00 p.m. Newcastle vs. Barcelona Tue, Mar 10 @ 4:00 p.m. Wed, Mar 18 @ 1:45 p.m. Atlético Madrid vs. Tottenham Tue, Mar 10 @ 4:00 p.m. Wed, Mar 18 @ 1:45 p.m. Atalanta vs. Bayern München Tue, Mar 10 @ 4:00 p.m. Wed, Mar 18 @ 4:00 p.m. Leverkusen vs. Arsenal Wed, Mar 11 @ 1:45 p.m. Tue, Mar 17 @ 4:00 p.m. Bodø/Glimt vs. Sporting CP Wed, Mar 11 @ 4:00 p.m. Tue, Mar 17 @ 1:45 p.m. PSG vs. Chelsea Wed, Mar 11 @ 4:00 p.m. Tue, Mar 17 @ 4:00 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Man City Wed, Mar 11 @ 4:00 p.m. Tue, Mar 17 @ 4:00 p.m.

To keep the momentum going heading into the Round of 16, here are the opening odds for each of the high-stakes first-leg matchups.

The oddsmakers clearly have their favorites, with Arsenal (-160) and Liverpool (-130) entering their road trips as notable frontrunners to take an early advantage.

UCL Round of 16: First Leg Odds (3-Way Moneyline)

Matchup Home Odds Draw Odds Away Odds Galatasaray vs. Liverpool +320 +300 -130 Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich +350 +320 -145 Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham -155 +300 +410 Newcastle vs. Barcelona +165 +270 +145 Leverkusen vs. Arsenal +460 +300 -160 Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting CP +165 +260 +150 Real Madrid vs. Man City +175 +270 +140 PSG vs. Chelsea -135 +300 +340

Betting Breakdown: Value vs. Vulnerability

The Heavyweights : Manchester City (+140) and Real Madrid (+175) is almost a toss-up, reflecting just how thin the margins are between the two favorites for a title run.

Home Defense : Atletico Madrid (-155) and PSG (-135) are the most trusted home sides on the board, with the oddsmakers expecting their defensive identities to stifle Tottenham and Chelsea, respectively.

The Underdog Story: Despite their historic “miracle" run, Galatasaray (+320) enters as a significant underdog against Liverpool as they look for another upset on home soil.

Mapping the Path to Budapest

UEFA didn’t just stop at the Round of 16; the entire bracket through the final has been mapped out.

Quarterfinal 1: PSG/Chelsea vs. Galatasaray/Liverpool

Quarterfinal 2: Real Madrid/Man City vs. Atalanta/Bayern München

Quarterfinal 3: Newcastle/Barcelona vs. Atleti/Tottenham

Quarterfinal 4: Bodø/Glimt/Sporting CP vs. Leverkusen/Arsenal

The winner of the Man City/Real Madrid blockbuster is effectively on a collision course with either Bayern or Atalanta in the final eight. If Arsenal and Liverpool take care of business, they avoid the “City/Real/Bayern" side of the bracket until the final.