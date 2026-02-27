Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
SOCCER · 3 hours ago

The Gauntlet is Set: 2026 Champions League Round of 16 Draw Reactions

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Champions League Round of 16 Draw: Real Madrid vs. Man City Again, Arsenal Face Leverkusen

The “awkwardly named" league phase is finally in the rearview, and the real drama of the Champions League began today in Nyon. We saw the eight playoff survivors—headlined by reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain and the ever-present Real Madrid—thrown into the hat alongside the seeded giants who coasted through the winter.

While the new format has changed the “pre-knockout" feel, the bracket revealed today proves one thing: the road to the Puskás Aréna on May 30 will be a war of attrition.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The “Death, Taxes, and Man City vs. Real" Draw

It just had to be. For the fifth consecutive season, Manchester City and Real Madrid will clash in the knockout stages. This has become the defining rivalry of the modern era. After Pep Guardiola’s side took a narrow 2-1 win in the league phase earlier this season, the stakes in March will be exponentially higher.

Elsewhere, Arsenal received what some might call a “favourable" draw, though a trip to face Bayer Leverkusen is hardly a walk in the park. For Galatasaray, fresh off an extra-time thriller against Juventus where Victor Osimhen proved decisive, their reward is a daunting date with Liverpool.

Confirmed UCL Round of 16 Schedule (All Times ET)

Matchup Leg 1 (Date / Time) Leg 2 (Date / Time)
Galatasaray vs. Liverpool Tue, Mar 10 @ 1:45 p.m. Wed, Mar 18 @ 4:00 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Barcelona Tue, Mar 10 @ 4:00 p.m. Wed, Mar 18 @ 1:45 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Tottenham Tue, Mar 10 @ 4:00 p.m. Wed, Mar 18 @ 1:45 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Bayern München Tue, Mar 10 @ 4:00 p.m. Wed, Mar 18 @ 4:00 p.m.
Leverkusen vs. Arsenal Wed, Mar 11 @ 1:45 p.m. Tue, Mar 17 @ 4:00 p.m.
Bodø/Glimt vs. Sporting CP Wed, Mar 11 @ 4:00 p.m. Tue, Mar 17 @ 1:45 p.m.
PSG vs. Chelsea Wed, Mar 11 @ 4:00 p.m. Tue, Mar 17 @ 4:00 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Man City Wed, Mar 11 @ 4:00 p.m. Tue, Mar 17 @ 4:00 p.m.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

To keep the momentum going heading into the Round of 16, here are the opening odds for each of the high-stakes first-leg matchups.

The oddsmakers clearly have their favorites, with Arsenal (-160) and Liverpool (-130) entering their road trips as notable frontrunners to take an early advantage.

UCL Round of 16: First Leg Odds (3-Way Moneyline)

Matchup Home Odds Draw Odds Away Odds
Galatasaray vs. Liverpool +320 +300 -130
Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich +350 +320 -145
Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham -155 +300 +410
Newcastle vs. Barcelona +165 +270 +145
Leverkusen vs. Arsenal +460 +300 -160
Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting CP +165 +260 +150
Real Madrid vs. Man City +175 +270 +140
PSG vs. Chelsea -135 +300 +340

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.

Betting Breakdown: Value vs. Vulnerability

  • The Heavyweights: Manchester City (+140) and Real Madrid (+175) is almost a toss-up, reflecting just how thin the margins are between the two favorites for a title run.

  • Home Defense: Atletico Madrid (-155) and PSG (-135) are the most trusted home sides on the board, with the oddsmakers expecting their defensive identities to stifle Tottenham and Chelsea, respectively.

  • The Underdog Story: Despite their historic “miracle" run, Galatasaray (+320) enters as a significant underdog against Liverpool as they look for another upset on home soil.

Mapping the Path to Budapest

UEFA didn’t just stop at the Round of 16; the entire bracket through the final has been mapped out.

  • Quarterfinal 1: PSG/Chelsea vs. Galatasaray/Liverpool

  • Quarterfinal 2: Real Madrid/Man City vs. Atalanta/Bayern München

  • Quarterfinal 3: Newcastle/Barcelona vs. Atleti/Tottenham

  • Quarterfinal 4: Bodø/Glimt/Sporting CP vs. Leverkusen/Arsenal

The winner of the Man City/Real Madrid blockbuster is effectively on a collision course with either Bayern or Atalanta in the final eight. If Arsenal and Liverpool take care of business, they avoid the “City/Real/Bayern" side of the bracket until the final.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.5M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$33.7M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$6.5M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Feb 27 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CLE

CLE

+5.5

+203

O 225.5

DET

DET

-5.5

-223

U 225.5

Feb 27 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BKN

BKN

+17.5

+1011

O 209.5

BOS

BOS

-17.5

-1150

U 209.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 week ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 week ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 2 weeks ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Teams Betting Odds: Which Will Make the Playoffs?
NBA · 5 hours ago
NBA Teams Betting Odds: Which Will Make the Playoffs?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP Market: The Injury Factor Changes Everything
NBA · 1 day ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP Market: The Injury Factor Changes Everything
NBA Rookie of the Year Race Odds: Flagg vs. Knueppel
NBA · 1 day ago
NBA Rookie of the Year Race Odds: Flagg vs. Knueppel
San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Championship: The Market Is Sleeping on a Legitimate Contender
NBA · 1 day ago
San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Championship: The Market Is Sleeping on a Legitimate Contender
NBA MVP Race on Polymarket: SGA, Jokic, or Cunningham?
NBA · 2 days ago
NBA MVP Race on Polymarket: SGA, Jokic, or Cunningham?