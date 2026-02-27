Sportsgrid Icon
SOCCER · 1 hour ago

The Chaos Engine: Galatasaray Eyes Another Giant-Killing Against Liverpool

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: 2026 UCL Round of 16 Preview, Odds & Kalshi

Galatasaray enters the Round of 16 as the ultimate “chaos engine," having reached this stage after a dramatic extra-time comeback against Juventus in the playoffs. The Turkish giants already proved they could hang with the elite, securing a 1-0 victory over Liverpool during the league phase. They lean heavily on a raucous home atmosphere at RAMS Park and an elite offensive transition game that has overwhelmed opponents all winter.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool arrives in Istanbul searching for consistency amidst a brutal injury crisis. The Reds may have to navigate the first leg without superstar Florian Wirtz, who transferred to the club in 2025 but is currently sidelined with a back injury. The matchup on the pitch is a masterclass in aerial dominance, as Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, the tournament’s top African scorer with seven UCL goals, looks to exploit the English defense.

UCL Round of 16: Leg 1 Betting Odds (3-Way Moneyline)

Matchup Home Odds Draw Odds Away Odds
Galatasaray vs. Liverpool +320 +300 -130

  • Leg 1: Tuesday, March 10 @ 1:45 p.m. ET (Istanbul)

  • Leg 2: Wednesday, March 18 @ 4:00 p.m. ET (Liverpool)

  • Injury News: Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) is OUT with a back issue for this weekend’s Premier League match with West Ham. Initially not believed to be serious, this will be something to monitor more closely as the Reds’ opening Round of 16 leg approaches.

Kalshi UCL Quarterfinals Qualifiers Market Analysis

Team Probability to Qualify Market “Yes" Price Market “No" Price
Arsenal 99% 92¢ 17¢
Atalanta 92% 19¢ 99¢
Newcastle 90% 39¢ 90¢
Barcelona 85% 82¢ 36¢
Bayern Munich 84% 85¢ 17¢
PSG 84% 69¢ 50¢
Atletico 82% 75¢ 50¢
Sporting CP 64% 73¢ 45¢
Man City 62% 75¢ 50¢
Bodø/Glimt 38% 37¢ 74¢
Real Madrid 38% 38¢ 90¢
Liverpool 34% 85¢ 25¢
Galatasaray 21% 20¢ 97¢
Leverkusen 16% 15¢ 90¢
Tottenham 1% 37¢ 90¢
Chelsea 46¢ 90¢
 
Bettors on Kalshi are heavily fading the upset. Liverpool is trading at an 85¢ “Yes" price despite their current 34% probability to advance—a massive market correction from early league-phase numbers. Galatasaray remains a deep underdog at 21% probability and a 20¢ “Yes" price.
 
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
