The Chaos Engine: Galatasaray Eyes Another Giant-Killing Against Liverpool

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: 2026 UCL Round of 16 Preview, Odds & Kalshi

Galatasaray enters the Round of 16 as the ultimate “chaos engine," having reached this stage after a dramatic extra-time comeback against Juventus in the playoffs. The Turkish giants already proved they could hang with the elite, securing a 1-0 victory over Liverpool during the league phase. They lean heavily on a raucous home atmosphere at RAMS Park and an elite offensive transition game that has overwhelmed opponents all winter.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool arrives in Istanbul searching for consistency amidst a brutal injury crisis. The Reds may have to navigate the first leg without superstar Florian Wirtz, who transferred to the club in 2025 but is currently sidelined with a back injury. The matchup on the pitch is a masterclass in aerial dominance, as Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, the tournament’s top African scorer with seven UCL goals, looks to exploit the English defense.

UCL Round of 16: Leg 1 Betting Odds (3-Way Moneyline)

Matchup Home Odds Draw Odds Away Odds Galatasaray vs. Liverpool +320 +300 -130

Leg 1 : Tuesday, March 10 @ 1:45 p.m. ET (Istanbul)

Leg 2 : Wednesday, March 18 @ 4:00 p.m. ET (Liverpool)

Injury News: Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) is OUT with a back issue for this weekend’s Premier League match with West Ham. Initially not believed to be serious, this will be something to monitor more closely as the Reds’ opening Round of 16 leg approaches.

