SOCCER · 1 hour ago

The Paris Wall: Reigning Champions League Kings PSG Face Resurgent Chelsea

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

PSG vs. Chelsea: 2026 UCL Round of 16 Preview, Odds & Kalshi

Paris Saint-Germain enters the knockout stage battle-tested, having just squeezed past AS Monaco with a 5-4 aggregate victory in the playoff round. Manager Luis Enrique has challenged his highly expensive squad to elevate their performance, acknowledging that his team has navigated the toughest schedule in the tournament. They face a Chelsea team that has found a new identity under head coach Liam Rosenior, who took the reins on a six-and-a-half-year deal in January 2026.

The first leg at the Parc des Princes is a battle of possession versus efficiency. Enrique has already publicly praised Chelsea as an “incredible team," noting the difficulty of the draw. PSG will rely heavily on their midfield maestro Vitinha, who has five goals in the tournament, to break down Rosenior’s organized defensive structure.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

UCL Round of 16: Leg 1 Betting Odds (3-Way Moneyline)

Matchup Home Odds Draw Odds Away Odds
PSG vs. Chelsea -135 +300 +340

  • Leg 1: Wednesday, March 11 @ 4:00 p.m. ET (Paris)

  • Leg 2: Tuesday, March 17 @ 4:00 p.m. ET (London)

Kalshi UCL Quarterfinals Qualifiers Market Analysis

Team Probability to Qualify Market “Yes" Price Market “No" Price
Arsenal 99% 92¢ 17¢
Atalanta 92% 19¢ 99¢
Newcastle 90% 39¢ 90¢
Barcelona 85% 82¢ 36¢
Bayern Munich 84% 85¢ 17¢
PSG 84% 69¢ 50¢
Atletico 82% 75¢ 50¢
Sporting CP 64% 73¢ 45¢
Man City 62% 75¢ 50¢
Bodø/Glimt 38% 37¢ 74¢
Real Madrid 38% 38¢ 90¢
Liverpool 34% 85¢ 25¢
Galatasaray 21% 20¢ 97¢
Leverkusen 16% 15¢ 90¢
Tottenham 1% 37¢ 90¢
Chelsea 46¢ 90¢

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.

The Kalshi market shows high confidence in the Parisians. PSG holds a commanding 84% probability to advance, with a “Yes" price of 69¢. Chelsea’s market data is currently listed as unpriced (–) for the outright win, though their “Yes" price for simply making the quarters sits at 46¢.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.5M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$33.7M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$6.5M

