From Arsenal to Atalanta: The Biggest 2026 UCL Quarterfinal Market Rises and Crashes

16. Atalanta (5% Probability to Advance)

The most shocking data in the entire market belongs to Atalanta, suffering a historic 87-point crash down, which has suffered a 5% probability of advancing past Bayern Munich. While they advanced a miraculous 4-1 comeback against Dortmund last Wednesday to reach the Round of 16, the emotional and physical toll has devastated the squad. On Sunday, an exhausted Atalanta suffered a highly concerning 2-1 domestic defeat to Sassuolo, despite playing against 10 men for over 70 minutes. Compounding the market panic is a severe injury crisis to their attacking core; star playmaker Charles De Ketelaere (meniscus) and forward Giacomo Raspadori (muscle strain) are both sidelined through mid-March, leaving futures traders entirely unconvinced they can score enough goals to threaten the German giants.

