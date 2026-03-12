USMNT Selects Irvine’s Great Park as 2026 FIFA World Cup Base Camp

IRVINE, Calif. — The United States Men’s National Team will call Orange County home this Summer during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

City of Irvine officials and US Soccer announced Tuesday evening that the Great Park’s Championship Soccer Stadium has been selected as the team’s official Team Base Camp training site for this Summer’s global tournament.

Championship Soccer Stadium will serve as the base camp training site for the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.#ForCounty pic.twitter.com/9BMMBAjiSO — Orange County SC (@orangecountysc) March 11, 2026

“We are honored that the U.S. Men’s National Team has chosen to train at the Great Park during the FIFA World Cup,” Mayor Larry Agran said. “This decision reflects the caliber of the Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium and the professionalism of the staff who operate it. Irvine is proud to welcome the players, coaches, and supporters from around the world to our great City for one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events.”

While the team will play its group-stage matches at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood—opening against Paraguay on June 12 and closing the group stage there on June 25—they will prepare for the tournament on the pitches in Irvine. The Great Park facility, which opened in 2017 and seats more than 5,000 spectators, is the current home of the Orange County Soccer Club (USL Championship).

For OCSC, having the USMNT set up camp in their locker room is a point of immense pride.

“It’s a very special moment for soccer fans in Orange County,” Dan Rutstein, President of Business Relations for Orange County Soccer Club, said. “Championship Soccer Stadium is a wonderful facility where thousands of fans have enjoyed some incredible moments over the years. For the stadium that has been the scene of so many great occasions for Orange County Soccer Club to be the home of the US Men’s National Team for their home World Cup is fantastic.”

We are thrilled to announce that @USMNT has selected @yourgreatpark as its official Base Camp Training site during #FIFAWorldCup! We’re proud to welcome the players, coaches, and fans to Irvine for one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events. ℹ️ https://t.co/KqKDNwV7Iz pic.twitter.com/Kl6zsTTHXO — City of Irvine (@City_of_Irvine) March 11, 2026

US Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker echoed the sentiment, citing the quality of the infrastructure as a key factor in the decision to bring the team to Irvine.

“We are delighted to have the Great Park as our training site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Crocker said in a statement. “The facilities are simply outstanding and will provide the perfect training environment for our team to prepare to be successful at the World Cup.”

The Great Park Sports Complex was previously listed as a potential location in the official FIFA bid brochure, alongside the Marriott Irvine Spectrum, solidifying the region’s reputation as a hub for high-level athletics.

“From its transformation as Marine Corps Air Station El Toro into one of the nation’s premier municipal parks, the Great Park has become a destination for athletes and families alike,” Councilmember and Great Park Board Chair William Go said. “Hosting the U.S. Men’s National Team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a once-in-a-generation moment for the park and a proud milestone for our entire community.”

While the USMNT prepares for the World Cup with a pair of March friendlies (against Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta) and final tune-ups against Senegal and Germany in early June, local fans eager to catch a glimpse of stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie will have to temper their expectations. Officials confirmed that training sessions during the tournament will not be open to the public.

Details regarding a potential public welcome event in April are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will run from June 11 to July 19. It marks the first time the USMNT will compete on home soil in over three decades.