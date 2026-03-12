Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
SOCCER · 2 hours ago

USMNT Selects Irvine’s Great Park as 2026 FIFA World Cup Base Camp

Anthony Bautista

Host · Writer

IRVINE, Calif. — The United States Men’s National Team will call Orange County home this Summer during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

City of Irvine officials and US Soccer announced Tuesday evening that the Great Park’s Championship Soccer Stadium has been selected as the team’s official Team Base Camp training site for this Summer’s global tournament.

“We are honored that the U.S. Men’s National Team has chosen to train at the Great Park during the FIFA World Cup,” Mayor Larry Agran said. “This decision reflects the caliber of the Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium and the professionalism of the staff who operate it. Irvine is proud to welcome the players, coaches, and supporters from around the world to our great City for one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events.”

While the team will play its group-stage matches at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood—opening against Paraguay on June 12 and closing the group stage there on June 25—they will prepare for the tournament on the pitches in Irvine. The Great Park facility, which opened in 2017 and seats more than 5,000 spectators, is the current home of the Orange County Soccer Club (USL Championship).

For OCSC, having the USMNT set up camp in their locker room is a point of immense pride.

“It’s a very special moment for soccer fans in Orange County,” Dan Rutstein, President of Business Relations for Orange County Soccer Club, said. “Championship Soccer Stadium is a wonderful facility where thousands of fans have enjoyed some incredible moments over the years. For the stadium that has been the scene of so many great occasions for Orange County Soccer Club to be the home of the US Men’s National Team for their home World Cup is fantastic.”

US Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker echoed the sentiment, citing the quality of the infrastructure as a key factor in the decision to bring the team to Irvine.

“We are delighted to have the Great Park as our training site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Crocker said in a statement. “The facilities are simply outstanding and will provide the perfect training environment for our team to prepare to be successful at the World Cup.”

The Great Park Sports Complex was previously listed as a potential location in the official FIFA bid brochure, alongside the Marriott Irvine Spectrum, solidifying the region’s reputation as a hub for high-level athletics.

“From its transformation as Marine Corps Air Station El Toro into one of the nation’s premier municipal parks, the Great Park has become a destination for athletes and families alike,” Councilmember and Great Park Board Chair William Go said. “Hosting the U.S. Men’s National Team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a once-in-a-generation moment for the park and a proud milestone for our entire community.”

While the USMNT prepares for the World Cup with a pair of March friendlies (against Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta) and final tune-ups against Senegal and Germany in early June, local fans eager to catch a glimpse of stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie will have to temper their expectations. Officials confirmed that training sessions during the tournament will not be open to the public.

Details regarding a potential public welcome event in April are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will run from June 11 to July 19. It marks the first time the USMNT will compete on home soil in over three decades.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

N/A
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

N/A
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$7.1M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 12 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

N/A

N/A

N/A

DET

DET

N/A

N/A

N/A

Mar 12 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WAS

WAS

N/A

N/A

N/A

ORL

ORL

N/A

N/A

N/A

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 3 weeks ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 3 weeks ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 3 weeks ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 2 days ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 2 days ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 5 days ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
NBA · 5 days ago
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
NBA · 6 days ago
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall