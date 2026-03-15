SDFC’s MLS winning streak ends in 3-3 road draw vs FC Dallas

San Diego FC were held to a 3-3 draw at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night, with their MLS winning and clean sheet streak coming to an end against FC Dallas by the hand of a star performance by forward Petar Musa.

SDFC came into the match sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings on nine points, with a perfect three-for-three start to the 2026 league season, having yet to concede a goal through those first three matches.

We take the point. pic.twitter.com/Jrgwqt7YrK — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) March 15, 2026

Coming off a midweek 3-2 CONCACAF Champions Cup victory over reigning Liga MX champions Toluca, SDFC travelled to Toyota Stadium for their second consecutive MLS road game, facing FC Dallas.

Through their first two meetings, SDFC have owned the series, finding victory twice, scoring 3+ goals in both matches against FC Dallas. Last time out in Frisco, Texas, SDFC left Toyota Stadium back in June 2025 with the late 3-2 win.

It took 21-minutes for SDFC to get the opening goal on Saturday, all starting from an Alex Mighten cross deflected inside the penalty area by a right forearm from defender Shaq Moore in the 17-minute. The play was sent to VAR, with referee Ricardo Montero awarding the penalty.

SDFC midfielder Onni Valakari took responsibility for the attempt, sending FC Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi the wrong way as he tucked in his second goal of the MLS season into the bottom left of the goal for the 1-0 lead.

GOOOAAALLLL 21′

Onni Valakari pic.twitter.com/YzJlmOLHqs — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) March 15, 2026

After SDFC’s David Vazquez was played through on goal in the 30-minute, all FC Dallas defender Herman Johansson could do was take him down inside the box with Ricardo Montero immediately pointing to the spot for the second time in the match.

This time it was forward Marcus Ingvartsen from the spot, driving his penalty shot into the left side of the goal in the 31-minute to double SDFC’s advantage on the night.

Ingvartsen’s third MLS goal of the 2026 campaign.

The first half wasn’t finished from entertainment and scoring, with FC Dallas forward Petar Musa getting a goal back for his squad in the 41-minute.

After having his first shot on goal saved by SDFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, he wouldn’t have his second attempt denied after getting back on the loose ball in the penalty area and finishing the chance into the bottom right corner to make the match 2-1 going into the halftime break.

The @fcdallas press results in a Petar Musa goal! GAME ON. pic.twitter.com/LIO52YyeJU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 15, 2026

An impressive streak came to an end for SDFC, having conceded their first goal of the 2026 MLS season in matchday four. San Diego scored 10 league goals before allowing a goal of their own.

Early into the second half, SDFC added their third goal of the game with Onni Valakari at the end of the scoring play for his brace.

It came in the 51-minute with Alex Mighten delivering a cross near the goal area as Valakari got the finishing touch, the shot took a deflection off FC Dallas defender Nolan Norris, bouncing into the net to regain the SDFC two-goal advantage.

Only two minutes later, FC Dallas midfielder Bernard Kumungo was taken down at the top corner of the penalty box by charging SDFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, being awarded the third penalty of the night.

FC Dallas sole goalscorer of the match, Petar Musa, would take and convert from the spot, drilling a power shot into the roof of the net in the 84-minute to record his own brace on the night and cut the SDFC lead to one goal once again.

Petar Musa responds with a brace of his own. @fcdallas pulls it back to 2-3! pic.twitter.com/KVO4At4bGH — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 15, 2026

In the dying minutes of added injury time, FC Dallas found the late equaliser with Kumungo and Musa connecting to secure a point against SDFC.

After a defensive half turnover from SDFC, Bernard Kumungo gained possession and dribbled past multiple SDFC defenders as Petar Musa finished off the play with the rocket shot into the net in the 95-minute to leave the match 3-3.

PETAR MUSA HAT-TRICK! @fcdallas have equalized in stoppage time! pic.twitter.com/SPjAHq7GM3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 15, 2026

A man of the match performance by hattrick hero Petar Musa.

The final whistle blew at that 3-3 scoreline, with SDFC’s MLS win streak ending at three matches but continuing unbeaten in league play through matchday four.

SDFC’s road trip continues Wednesday night as they travel down to Estadio Nemesio Díez for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup against Deportivo Toluca F.C., holding a 3-2 aggregate advantage.

San Diego FC will return home for their next MLS matchday, hosting Real Salt Lake on Sunday, March 22, for Kids Night at Snapdragon Stadium, looking to remain unbeaten at home through all competitions.