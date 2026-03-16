Angel City celebrates fifth season with Fan Fest

Four hours before Angel City Football Club officially started its fifth season in the NWSL, hundreds of fans gathered at Fan Fest to celebrate the club and its home-opener against the Chicago Stars FC on Sunday afternoon.

The fifth edition of Fan Fest aimed to provide a safe, inclusive space for all fans to celebrate their appreciation for the club and introduce new fans to the Angel City community.

“Since day one, they’ve been really great about including fans in all aspects of the experience. I would love to see them [ Angel City] continue to do that; work with the supporters group to make sure they’re reflecting the culture that the fans have worked really hard to invest their time and energy in,” said Katie B., a longtime fan of Angel City.

Fans of all ages showed up to enjoy food trucks, interactive activations and tailgates outside of BMO Stadium. Since its inaugural season in 2022, Angel City has made headlines as one of the most valuable clubs in the league, boasting its high-energy supporters. The club’s first-ever home game on April 29, 2022, drew a sold-out crowd of 22,000 fans.

“We think of how much women’s soccer has come up in the past ten years and see what they’ve been able to achieve. There are 16 teams in the league now. It’s just amazing to see the quality of soccer. I actually think it’s very comparable to men’s soccer. I’ve always been a soccer fan, and for the last five years, I’ve seen myself watching women’s soccer more. I’m originally an LAFC fan, but we don’t go to LAFC games anymore," said Dixon Mutadzakupa, who’s been a fan of the club since the first season.

For Mutadzakupa, Angel City provides a source of inspiration for his young daughter and a space for his family to enjoy the game. “We’re a soccer family. We just tried to find a place where, you know, we can enjoy soccer in a friendly community. When I was growing up, there weren’t any idols, but for her, we’ve been coming here since she was four months old, so she knows the players. It’s great to see the women and girls she can idolize," he told The Sporting Tribune.

Fans participated in activities such as carnival games, a designated Kids Zone, and numerous skills challenges, including interactive human foosball. Fans could show their ACFC pride with Spirit Stations featuring hair jewels, temporary tattoos, face painters and hair paint.

Community Impact Booths featuring the LA LGBT Center and All Peoples Community Center were also present alongside giveaways from ACFC partners: Cedars-Sinai, Bandai Namco, BMO, Chevy, Siete, and more. Fans also got a first look at ACFC’s new house band, Ritmo del Sol, a six-piece female-led drumline and brass band that will perform throughout the season.

Angel City takes on north California rivals Bay FC next on March 21 at PayPal Park.