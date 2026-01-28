SportsGrid Inc logo
SOCCER · 1 hour ago

Barcelona vs Copenhagen Result: 4-1 Win Seals Top 8 Spot

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Barcelona officially punched their ticket to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with a commanding 4-1 comeback victory over FC Copenhagen at the Spotify Camp Nou. After a sluggish start that saw the Danish visitors take a shock 4th-minute lead, Hansi Flick’s men unleashed a second-half barrage to secure a vital top-eight finish. The night belonged to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whose performance was punctuated by a record-breaking assist for Robert Lewandowski.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen Match Facts

  • Arena: Spotify Camp Nou

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain

  • Result: Barcelona 4 (Lewandowski 48′, Yamal 60′, Raphinha 69′ Pen, Rashford 85′) – FC Copenhagen 1 (Dadason 4′)

  • UCL Standings: Barcelona finish in the Top 8 (Direct entry to Round of 16)

Match Breakdown: Second-Half Blitz Silences Copenhagen

The match started in nightmare fashion for the Blaugrana when a slack pass from Jules Kounde allowed Viktor Dadason to race clear and fire past Joan Garcia just four minutes in. Despite hitting the crossbar via Eric Garcia in the first half, Barca entered the interval trailing.

  • Yamal’s Record Night: The tide turned in the 48th minute when Lamine Yamal provided a perfectly weighted cross for Robert Lewandowski to tap home the equalizer. The assist was Yamal’s 8th in the UCL, the most ever by a teenager in competition history.

  • The Lead Restored: Yamal added a goal of his own in the 60th minute, a deflected strike that looped over the keeper to give Barca the lead for good.

  • Late Gloss: Raphinha converted a 69th-minute penalty before substitute Marcus Rashford put the game on ice with a stunning 85th-minute free-kick that dipped over the wall.

The Injury Report: Midfield Rotations and Key Absences

Hansi Flick managed his squad carefully during the high-intensity comeback.

  • Eric Garcia Switch: Garcia started in midfield but was replaced by Marc Bernal at halftime to spark a more creative second-half offensive.

  • Lewandowski Resilience: The veteran striker won and initiated the sequence for the third goal, showing no ill effects from a first-half collision that saw Copenhagen’s Junnosuke Suzuki booked.

  • Copenhagen Blow: The visitors were forced into an early substitution as goal-scorer Viktor Dadason was replaced by Viktor Claesson early in the second period.

