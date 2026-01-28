Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty Result: Havertz Shines in 3-2 Win
Arsenal’s Perfect Sweep: Kai Havertz Returns in Style
Arsenal has officially carved its name into the history books as the first team to complete a perfect eight-game sweep of the new UEFA Champions League league phase. On a historic night at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta celebrated his 200th win in charge of the Gunners as they dispatched the Kazakh champions Kairat Almaty in a 3-2 thriller. The headline of the day belonged to Kai Havertz, who marked his first start in nearly a year with a goal and an assist to silence any remaining doubters.
Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty Match Facts
Arena: Emirates Stadium
Location: London, England
Result: Arsenal 3 (Gyokeres 2′, Havertz 15′, Martinelli 36′) – Kairat Almaty 2 (Jorginho 7′ Pen, Ricardinho 90’+3)
UCL Standings: Arsenal finish 1st (8-0-0)
Match Breakdown: Havertz Steals the Show in Historic Win
The Gunners wasted no time asserting their dominance, as Viktor Gyokeres found the net just two minutes into the contest after a silky through-ball from the returning Kai Havertz. While Kairat briefly leveled through a Jorginho penalty in the 7th minute, Havertz restored the lead shortly after. The German international, looking sharp in his first start in 357 days, curled a beautiful left-footed effort home in the 15th minute to make it 2-1.
Martinelli’s Milestone: Gabriel Martinelli extended the lead to 3-1 before halftime, netting his 6th UCL goal of the campaign. Only club legend Thierry Henry has ever scored more for Arsenal in a single European season.
Havertz Efficiency: Despite only playing the first half, Havertz was the undisputed Man of the Match, having now recorded a goal and an assist in eight different matches since joining the club.
Arteta’s Double Landmark: The victory not only secured a top-seed finish but also marked Arteta’s 200th victory across all competitions since taking the helm in North London.
The Injury Report: Positive Returns and Defensive Concerns
While the win was clinical, Arteta remains cautious about his squad’s fitness heading into the knockout rounds.
Havertz Fitness: After nearly a year on the sidelines, Havertz played 45 minutes and appears fully ready for Premier League duty.
Calafiori Returns: Defender Riccardo Calafiori also made a successful return from injury, though he was notably penalized for the tug that led to Kairat’s first-half penalty.
Defensive Slip: Despite the victory, Arteta expressed disappointment in the two goals conceded, including a late header from Ricardinho in stoppage time that narrowed the final margin.
