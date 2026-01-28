UCL Most Bet Goalscorers: Alvarez, Mbappe, and Kane Top the Charts

Most Bet Goalscorers: Big Names Dominate the Tickets

The final night of the UEFA Champions League league phase is here, and bettors are putting their faith in established elite finishers. According to the latest data from BetMGM, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe are the primary targets for “Anytime Goalscorer" tickets tonight.

Top 5 Most Bet Goalscorers (Tickets)

Julian Alvarez (-102) Kylian Mbappe (-185) Harry Kane (-150) Cole Palmer (+200) Lamine Yamal (+110)

The Breakdown: Public Favorites and Form

Julian Alvarez (-102): The Argentine has been a revelation for Atletico, recording seven goals for the club so far this season. Facing a Bodo/Glimt side that has conceded in nine consecutive games, Alvarez is the most-backed player to find the net.

Kylian Mbappe (-185): Mbappe is on fire for Real Madrid, having already scored 11 goals in just six Champions League matches this season. Bettors are heavily backing him to break his tie with Erling Haaland and set a new league phase scoring record tonight.

Harry Kane (-150): Kane remains a clinical constant, matching Mbappe with 11 goals in this Champions League campaign. Coming off a season where he has averaged nearly a goal per game in Europe, he is the primary target for those betting on Bayern to dismantle PSV.

Cole Palmer (+200): Despite minor fitness concerns earlier in the month, Palmer is expected to lead the charge for Chelsea against Napoli. Bettors are jumping on his +200 value, banking on the man who has already netted four Premier League goals this season to translate that form to the European stage.

Lamine Yamal (+110): The 18-year-old sensation has recorded two goals and two assists in five UCL appearances this season. As Barcelona hunts for a top-eight finish, the public is betting on the youngster to exploit a Copenhagen defense that lacks its primary midfield cover.

*Data at BetMGM based on straight bets