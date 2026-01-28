Manchester City Clinch Top 8: Haaland Ends European Drought

Manchester City effectively quietened the noise today, securing a top-eight finish and a direct path to the Round of 16 with a professional 2-0 victory over Galatasaray. Pep Guardiola’s side entered the final matchday in 11th place but benefited from a series of dramatic results elsewhere to leapfrog into 8th place. While Erling Haaland returned to the scoresheet to end his rare European drought, the day was slightly dampened by a first-half injury to the electric Jeremy Doku.

Manchester City vs Galatasaray Match Facts

Arena: Etihad Stadium

Location: Manchester, England

Result: Manchester City 2 (Haaland 10′, Cherki 29′) – Galatasaray 0

UCL Standings: Manchester City finish 8th (Direct entry to Round of 16)

Match Breakdown: Early Blitz Secures Direct Qualification

The Cityzens established control within the opening ten minutes as Erling Haaland broke his European duck, dinking an impressive chip over the goalkeeper after being played through by Jeremy Doku. It was Haaland’s 27th goal of the season across all competitions, providing a much-needed boost after a rare dry spell in front of goal.

Cherki Doubles Up: The lead was doubled in the 29th minute when Rayan Cherki planted a clinical finish into the corner. The goal was again orchestrated by Doku , who danced down the left flank before picking out Cherki alone in the box.

Drama Elsewhere: City’s jump into the top eight was made possible by Benfica’s 98th-minute winner against Real Madrid and a draw between PSG and Newcastle, results that cleared the path for Guardiola’s men.

Defensive Resilience: Despite missing Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Josko Gvardiol to injury, a makeshift backline featuring Nathan Ake and youngster Abdukodir Khusanov held firm for the clean sheet.

The Injury Report: Doku Blow Dampens the Mood

While the result was perfect, City’s injury list continues to grow at a critical juncture.

Jeremy Doku: The winger was forced off in the 37th minute after appearing to pull up following his two-assist heroics. He was replaced by Phil Foden , who had been rested at the weekend.

Missing Stars: City remains without its “core spine," including Rodri (suspended), plus the injured trio of Dias, Stones, and Gvardiol.

Midweek Respite: By securing 8th place, City avoids two mid-week playoff matches next month, a vital break for a squad currently “stripped of continuity" due to fitness issues.

