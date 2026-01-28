Real Madrid’s Staggering Collapse: Benfica Keeper Trubin’s Last-Gasp Miracle

Real Madrid suffered a catastrophic blow to their UEFA Champions League campaign today, falling to a staggering 4-2 defeat against Benfica in Lisbon. Despite entering the final matchday in third place, the record 15-time champions collapsed at the Estádio da Luz, tumbling to ninth and missing out on an automatic spot in the Round of 16 by a single point. In one of the most improbable finishes in the competition’s history, Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a 98th-minute diving header to seal Madrid’s fate and send Jose Mourinho’s side into the playoffs.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Benfica vs Real Madrid Match Facts

Arena: Estádio da Luz

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Result: Benfica 4 (Schjelderup 36′, 54′, Pavlidis 45′ Pen, Trubin 90’+8) – Real Madrid 2 (Mbappé 30′, 58′)

UCL Standings: Real Madrid finish 9th (Playoff round); Benfica finish 24th (Playoff round)

Match Breakdown: Defensive Shambles and Goalkeeper Heroics

Real Madrid appeared to be in control early on when Kylian Mbappé powerfully headed home a Raúl Asencio cross in the 30th minute for his 12th UCL goal of the season—a new competition record for the league phase. However, the lead vanished six minutes later when a slip by Asencio allowed Andreas Schjelderup to level the score.

Benfica Turnaround: Just before halftime, Aurélien Tchouaméni conceded a penalty for a foul on Nicolas Otamendi, which Vangelis Pavlidis clinically converted. Schjelderup then doubled his tally in the 54th minute to make it 3-1 as Madrid’s defense crumbled.

Mbappé Responds: Mbappé briefly restored hope with a clinical finish from an Arda Güler cutback in the 58th minute , but the equalizer never came despite heavy pressure.

The Trubin Miracle: With seconds remaining and Benfica needing one goal to avoid elimination, Anatoliy Trubin ventured forward for a free kick. The goalkeeper met Fredrik Aursnes’ delivery with a stunning diving header in the 98th minute, sparking bedlam in Lisbon.

The Injury and Discipline Report: Madrid Down to Nine

The night ended in total disarray for Álvaro Arbeloa, as his side finished the match with only nine players on the pitch.