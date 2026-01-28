Tottenham vs Frankfurt Result: Spurs Clinch Top 8 Champions League Spot

Tottenham Triumphs in Frankfurt: Kolo Muani Returns to Haunt Former Club

Tottenham Hotspur has secured a top-eight finish, reaching the Champions League Round of 16 with a clinical 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. In a match defined by second-half efficiency, former Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani delivered the decisive blow just three minutes after the restart. The win ensures Thomas Frank leads his side directly into the knockout rounds, successfully balancing a difficult European campaign against their ongoing domestic struggles.

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt Match Facts

Arena: Deutsche Bank Park

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

Result: Tottenham 2 (Kolo Muani 48′, Solanke 77′) – Eintracht Frankfurt 0

UCL Standings: Tottenham finish 5th with 17 points

Match Breakdown: Spurs Flex Defensive Muscle in Frankfurt

Despite an injury-depleted squad, Spurs dominated the opening period, even seeing a Xavi Simons goal ruled out for a marginal offside in the 5th minute. Wilson Odobert also rattled the woodwork as Frankfurt struggled to maintain pace with the London club.

The Kolo Muani Factor: Returning to his old stomping grounds, Randal Kolo Muani broke the deadlock in the 48th minute , tapping home after Cristian Romero flicked a deep Xavi Simons cross back across the face of the goal.

Solanke Seals It: Dominic Solanke effectively ended Frankfurt’s resistance in the 77th minute , pouncing on a defensive error to drive home his side’s second.

Defensive Prowess: The clean sheet marks Tottenham’s fifth in their last six UCL league phase matches, cementing their status as one of the most disciplined units in the competition.

The Injury Report: Resilience Amid a Crisis

Thomas Frank’s side continues to perform despite a massive medical list.

Kolo Muani & Odobert: Both players started and excelled just 24 hours after being involved in a car accident, with Kolo Muani playing 90 minutes after his black Ferrari suffered a tire blowout.

Frankfurt’s Absence: The hosts, led by temporary boss Dennis Schmitt , looked toothless without a clear attacking outlet, failing to win for the sixth consecutive European game .

Qualification Secured: By finishing in the top eight, Spurs avoid the play-off round, a massive relief for a squad that has struggled with depth throughout the 2025/26 season.

