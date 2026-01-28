SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

SOCCER · 3 hours ago

Tottenham vs Frankfurt Result: Spurs Clinch Top 8 Champions League Spot

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Tottenham Triumphs in Frankfurt: Kolo Muani Returns to Haunt Former Club

Tottenham Hotspur has secured a top-eight finish, reaching the Champions League Round of 16 with a clinical 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. In a match defined by second-half efficiency, former Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani delivered the decisive blow just three minutes after the restart. The win ensures Thomas Frank leads his side directly into the knockout rounds, successfully balancing a difficult European campaign against their ongoing domestic struggles.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt Match Facts

  • Arena: Deutsche Bank Park

  • Location: Frankfurt, Germany

  • Result: Tottenham 2 (Kolo Muani 48′, Solanke 77′) – Eintracht Frankfurt 0

  • UCL Standings: Tottenham finish 5th with 17 points

Match Breakdown: Spurs Flex Defensive Muscle in Frankfurt

Despite an injury-depleted squad, Spurs dominated the opening period, even seeing a Xavi Simons goal ruled out for a marginal offside in the 5th minute. Wilson Odobert also rattled the woodwork as Frankfurt struggled to maintain pace with the London club.

  • The Kolo Muani Factor: Returning to his old stomping grounds, Randal Kolo Muani broke the deadlock in the 48th minute, tapping home after Cristian Romero flicked a deep Xavi Simons cross back across the face of the goal.

  • Solanke Seals It: Dominic Solanke effectively ended Frankfurt’s resistance in the 77th minute, pouncing on a defensive error to drive home his side’s second.

  • Defensive Prowess: The clean sheet marks Tottenham’s fifth in their last six UCL league phase matches, cementing their status as one of the most disciplined units in the competition.

The Injury Report: Resilience Amid a Crisis

Thomas Frank’s side continues to perform despite a massive medical list.

  • Kolo Muani & Odobert: Both players started and excelled just 24 hours after being involved in a car accident, with Kolo Muani playing 90 minutes after his black Ferrari suffered a tire blowout.

  • Frankfurt’s Absence: The hosts, led by temporary boss Dennis Schmitt, looked toothless without a clear attacking outlet, failing to win for the sixth consecutive European game.

  • Qualification Secured: By finishing in the top eight, Spurs avoid the play-off round, a massive relief for a squad that has struggled with depth throughout the 2025/26 season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →
🏀

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

View Market Movements →

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
NBA 2026 Trade Central
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
Feb 8 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-4.5

-213

O 45.5

NE

NE

+4.5

+203

U 45.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Updated Kalshi Markets for Cleveland Browns' Head Coach Search
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Buffalo Bills Coach Search: Kubiak, Brady, and Daboll
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
NFL Coach of the Year Odds: Vrabel (-450) or McDonald (+340)?
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Dan Sileo on Pro Football MVP Favorites: Stafford & Maye
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Chris Shula Leads as Favorite for Steelers Head Coach Role