SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

SOCCER · 1 hour ago

Liverpool’s Anfield Rampage: Salah and Mac Allister Crush Qaraba

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Liverpool delivered a ruthless attacking masterclass to secure third place in the UEFA Champions League group stage, dismantling Qarabag FK with a 6-0 rout at Anfield. After a recent domestic stumble, Arne Slot’s side regained its stride with a first-half blitz that featured goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz. The second half saw Mohamed Salah return to peak form, scoring a sensational free-kick to mark his record-equaling 80th European appearance for the club.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Liverpool vs Qarabag FK Match Facts

  • Arena: Anfield

  • Location: Liverpool, England

  • Result: Liverpool 6 (Mac Allister 15′ 61′, Wirtz 21′, Salah 50′, Ekitike 57′, Chiesa 90′) – Qarabag 0

  • UCL Standings: Liverpool finishes 3rd with 18 points

Match Breakdown: One-Way Traffic at Anfield

The outcome was never in doubt once Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the 15th minute, heading home from close range after a Virgil van Dijk flick-on from a corner. Just six minutes later, Florian Wirtz doubled the advantage with a clinical low strike from the edge of the area.

  • Salah’s Set-Piece Magic: In the 50th minute, Mohamed Salah ended an eight-game goal drought with a world-class left-footed free-kick that arrowed into the top corner.

  • Mac Allister’s Brace: The World Cup winner added his second of the evening in the 61st minute, pouncing on a loose ball in the six-yard box after Hugo Ekitike had already made it 4-0 with a brilliant solo effort.

  • The Finishing Touch: Substitute Federico Chiesa capped the night with a 90th-minute goal, assisted by Virgil van Dijk, who finished the match with an incredible three assists from center-back.

The Injury Report: Frimpong Blow for the Reds

While the scoreboard was positive, Liverpool faces a potential defensive setback.

  • Jeremie Frimpong: The wing-back was forced off just four minutes into the match after suffering an injury while chasing a long ball. He was replaced by Wataru Endo.

  • Salah’s Milestone: Salah’s 80th Champions League appearance for Liverpool ties him for the club record, and his goal appears to have settled recent tensions regarding his relationship with manager Arne Slot.

  • Qarabag’s Fate: Despite the 6-0 thrashing, the Azerbaijani side secured 22nd place, enough to scrape into the knockout play-off round.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →
🏀

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

View Market Movements →

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
NBA 2026 Trade Central
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
Feb 8 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-4.5

-213

O 45.5

NE

NE

+4.5

+203

U 45.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Updated Kalshi Markets for Cleveland Browns' Head Coach Search
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Buffalo Bills Coach Search: Kubiak, Brady, and Daboll
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
NFL Coach of the Year Odds: Vrabel (-450) or McDonald (+340)?
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Dan Sileo on Pro Football MVP Favorites: Stafford & Maye
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Chris Shula Leads as Favorite for Steelers Head Coach Role