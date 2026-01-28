Liverpool’s Anfield Rampage: Salah and Mac Allister Crush Qaraba

Liverpool delivered a ruthless attacking masterclass to secure third place in the UEFA Champions League group stage, dismantling Qarabag FK with a 6-0 rout at Anfield. After a recent domestic stumble, Arne Slot’s side regained its stride with a first-half blitz that featured goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz. The second half saw Mohamed Salah return to peak form, scoring a sensational free-kick to mark his record-equaling 80th European appearance for the club.

Liverpool vs Qarabag FK Match Facts

Arena: Anfield

Location: Liverpool, England

Result: Liverpool 6 (Mac Allister 15′ 61′, Wirtz 21′, Salah 50′, Ekitike 57′, Chiesa 90′) – Qarabag 0

UCL Standings: Liverpool finishes 3rd with 18 points

Match Breakdown: One-Way Traffic at Anfield

The outcome was never in doubt once Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the 15th minute, heading home from close range after a Virgil van Dijk flick-on from a corner. Just six minutes later, Florian Wirtz doubled the advantage with a clinical low strike from the edge of the area.

Salah’s Set-Piece Magic: In the 50th minute , Mohamed Salah ended an eight-game goal drought with a world-class left-footed free-kick that arrowed into the top corner.

Mac Allister’s Brace: The World Cup winner added his second of the evening in the 61st minute , pouncing on a loose ball in the six-yard box after Hugo Ekitike had already made it 4-0 with a brilliant solo effort.

The Finishing Touch: Substitute Federico Chiesa capped the night with a 90th-minute goal, assisted by Virgil van Dijk, who finished the match with an incredible three assists from center-back.

The Injury Report: Frimpong Blow for the Reds

While the scoreboard was positive, Liverpool faces a potential defensive setback.

Jeremie Frimpong: The wing-back was forced off just four minutes into the match after suffering an injury while chasing a long ball. He was replaced by Wataru Endo .

Salah’s Milestone: Salah’s 80th Champions League appearance for Liverpool ties him for the club record, and his goal appears to have settled recent tensions regarding his relationship with manager Arne Slot .

Qarabag’s Fate: Despite the 6-0 thrashing, the Azerbaijani side secured 22nd place, enough to scrape into the knockout play-off round.

