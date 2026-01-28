SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

SOCCER · 12 minutes ago

Chelsea’s Napoli Comeback: João Pedro Silences the Maradona

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Chelsea delivered a statement performance today, mounting a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Napoli to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. In a high-stakes encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the Blues recovered from a 2-1 halftime deficit to leapfrog into 6th place in the final standings. The result is a bitter pill for former Blues boss Antonio Conte, whose Napoli side has been officially eliminated from European competition altogether.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Napoli vs Chelsea Match Facts

  • Arena: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

  • Location: Naples, Italy

  • Result: Chelsea 3 (Fernandez 19′ Pen, João Pedro 61′ 82′) – Napoli 2 (Vergara 33′, Hojlund 43′)

  • UCL Standings: Chelsea finish 6th; Napoli finish 30th (Eliminated)

Match Breakdown: The Palmer and Pedro Show

Chelsea took an early lead when Enzo Fernandez maintained his composure to convert a 19th-minute penalty. However, the hosts roared back as Antonio Vergara scored a sensational equalizer in the 33rd minute, followed by a Rasmus Hojlund strike just before the interval to give Napoli the lead.

  • The Tactical Shift: Liam Rosenior introduced Cole Palmer at halftime, a move that immediately shifted the momentum. Palmer provided the assist for João Pedro’s “outrageous" long-range equalizer in the 61st minute.

  • The Knockout Blow: The duo combined again in the 82nd minute as Palmer released João Pedro, who surged into the box and drilled a low finish across the goal to seal the win.

  • Defensive Maturity: Despite the fervent atmosphere, Chelsea’s backline—bolstered by the return of Malo Gusto and Wesley Fofana—held firm during a frantic stoppage-time period.

The Injury Report: Napoli’s “Emergency" Ends in Exit

Antonio Conte’s side was unable to overcome a deep injury crisis that has plagued their season.

  • Napoli Absences: The hosts were without Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), David Neres (ankle), and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. Romelu Lukaku was only fit enough to feature as a second-half substitute.

  • Chelsea Rotation: Rosenior’s gamble to rest Palmer in the first half paid dividends, as the forward looked fresh and decisive in his game-changing 45-minute cameo.

  • Qualification Reward: By finishing 6th, Chelsea avoids the playoff round, a significant achievement for Rosenior in his first European campaign with the club.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →
🏀

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

View Market Movements →

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
NBA 2026 Trade Central
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
Feb 8 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-4.5

-213

O 45.5

NE

NE

+4.5

+203

U 45.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Updated Kalshi Markets for Cleveland Browns' Head Coach Search
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Buffalo Bills Coach Search: Kubiak, Brady, and Daboll
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
NFL Coach of the Year Odds: Vrabel (-450) or McDonald (+340)?
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Dan Sileo on Pro Football MVP Favorites: Stafford & Maye
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Chris Shula Leads as Favorite for Steelers Head Coach Role