Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt Prediction, Odds & Market Analysis | UCL 2026

Inter Milan returns to the San Siro, facing a significant uphill battle after a shocking 3-1 defeat in Norway during the first leg. The task is made considerably more difficult as they must overturn a two-goal deficit without their leading scorer and captain, Lautaro Martínez, who is sidelined with a calf injury sustained in the opening leg. Manager Cristian Chivu is calling for calm, but the “sharp money" is monitoring whether the Nerazzurri can find a new goal-scoring hero to erase the aggregate gap or if Bodo/Glimt will successfully park the bus in Milan to secure a historic advancement.
Where to Watch Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt
Arena: San Siro
Location: Milano, Italy
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Date: Tuesday, February 24th
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt Game Odds
Kalshi Prediction Market Odds
Match Breakdown: Deputized Stars vs. Norwegian Resilience
The Captain’s Absence: With Lautaro Martínez officially ruled out, Marcus Thuram is expected to lead the line after replacing his captain in the 61st minute of the first leg. Martínez has scored 18 goals across all competitions this season, leaving a massive statistical void for Inter to fill.
Playmaking Shuffle: Piotr Zielinski is set to return to the starting lineup in the engine room, deputizing for the injured Hakan Calhanoglu. However, Calhanoglu is expected to be available after returning to training this week. Zielinski will join Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a midfield tasked with breaking down a Bodo/Glimt defense that has conceded 16 goals this campaign.
Attacking Options: Pio Esposito remains a primary threat for the Nerazzurri, having provided the lone goal for Inter in the first leg. Inter has averaged two goals per game in the competition, but their defensive lapses have resulted in 10 goals against.
Bodo/Glimt Momentum: The visitors remain unbeaten in each of their last four competitive fixtures, all in the Champions League. They lead the aggregate 3-1 and have proven clinical on the break, a strategy they are likely to employ again tonight at the San Siro.
The Prediction Market: Betting the Fallout
The “Smart Money" Move: Despite the absence of Martínez, the Kalshi market is still heavily leaning toward a home victory, giving Inter Milan a 79% probability to win the match.
Total Goals Outlook: Traders expect a high-scoring environment as Inter chases the game, with a 56% probability that the match sees Over 3.5 goals scored.
Spread Volatility: The market shows a 59% chance that the hosts will win by more than 1.5 goals. This result would at least pull Inter level on aggregate, but without their primary clinical finisher, covering this spread becomes a much steeper task.
Bodo/Glimt Upset Odds: While they hold the aggregate lead, Bodo/Glimt is given just a 10% chance to win the match outright in Milan. However, their 13% probability for a draw would be more than enough to see them advance to the Round of 16.
