Most Bet Anytime Goalscorers: Top Picks for Champions League Knockout Stage

As the UEFA Champions League knockout round playoffs continue today, bettors are flocking to BetMGM to back their favorite clinical finishers. Following a weekend of domestic action and high-stakes first legs, the market for anytime goalscorers is heating up, led by some of the most consistent names in European football.

Based on the latest data from BetMGM, here are the top five most-bet players to find the back of the net in today’s fixtures.

1. Julian Alvarez (-115)

The Argentine forward remains the undisputed catalyst for Atlético Madrid’s European campaign. Coming off a goal in the first leg against Club Brugge, Alvarez has now tallied five goals and three assists in just eight Champions League matches this season. His technical ability in tight spaces makes him the primary betting target against a Brugge defense that conceded three goals in the previous meeting.

2. Ademola Lookman (+125)

Lookman has made an immediate impact since joining Atlético, scoring in the 3-3 draw against Brugge last week. With four goal involvements in his recent tournament outings, the Nigerian international is a standout choice for bettors looking for a slightly higher payout than his strike partner, Alvarez.

3. Alexander Sorloth (-125)

Priced as the biggest favorite on the Atlético roster to score, Sorloth is coming off a dominant brace in a 4-2 domestic win over Espanyol just three days ago. Standing as the focal point of Diego Simeone’s attack, the Norwegian powerhouse is a constant aerial threat, especially against a Club Brugge side that has struggled to contain physical forwards.

4. Patrik Schick (+110)

Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick is the clear favorite to score at the BayArena tonight. After netting a brace in the first leg to secure a 2-0 aggregate lead over Olympiacos, Schick has now recorded four goals in his last seven Champions League appearances. With creative service from Alejandro Grimaldo, Schick remains a high-volume shooter inside the box.

5. Thiago Almada (+170)

For those looking for value in the midfield, Almada has become a popular sleeper pick. Though often used as a clinical spark off the bench, the 24-year-old has already recorded three goals in La Liga this season and averages a high FotMob rating for his attacking threat. As Atlético pushes to finish off Brugge at home, Almada’s ability to strike from distance provides an enticing +170 opportunity for bettors.

Most Bet Anytime Goalscorers at BetMGM

Player Team Odds Julian Alvarez Atlético Madrid -115 Ademola Lookman Atlético Madrid +125 Alexander Sorloth Atlético Madrid -125 Patrik Schick Bayer Leverkusen +110 Thiago Almada Atlético Madrid +170

