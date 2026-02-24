SportsGrid Inc logo
SOCCER · 1 hour ago

Bodo/Glimt Shock Inter Milan: Norwegian Underdogs Secure Historic UCL Progress

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

The “fearless" Bodo/Glimt officially etched their name into European football folklore by eliminating Italian giants Inter Milan on their own turf. Entering the second leg with a 3-1 lead, the Norwegian side refused to buckle under the pressure of the San Siro crowd.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

 

  • Clinical Counter-Attacks: Jens Petter Hauge opened the scoring in the 58th minute, clinically finishing a counter-attack that silenced the Milan faithful. Håkon Evjen then doubled the lead in the 72nd minute, effectively ending Inter’s European survival hopes.

  • Inter’s Frustration: Playing without captain Lautaro Martínez, the Nerazzurri struggled for rhythm. Alessandro Bastoni managed a scrappy consolation goal in the 76th minute, but it was too little, too late.

  • Defensive Resilience: Despite Inter hitting the post through Manuel Akanji, Bodo/Glimt’s defense held firm to secure a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Following this historic triumph, Bodo/Glimt move into the Round of 16 as the ultimate “dark horse". They are now slated to face either Manchester City or Sporting CP in the next round, with the draw set to determine their path through the knockout stages.

