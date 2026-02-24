Newcastle United vs. FK Qarabag Recap: Early Tonali and Joelinton Strikes Secure Progress

Newcastle United maintained their clinical European form at a rocking St James’ Park, officially ending FK Qarabag’s journey with a hard-fought 3-2 second-leg victory. Holding a massive 6-1 lead from the first leg, the Magpies effectively killed the tie in the opening minutes, ultimately advancing 9-3 on aggregate.

Blistering Start : The Magpies wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Sandro Tonali opening the scoring just 4 minutes into the match.

Quick Double : Joelinton doubled the advantage only two minutes later (6′), leaving Qarabag with a nearly impossible mountain to climb.

Qarabag’s Fightback : The visitors refused to leave without a fight in the second half, as Camilo Durán found the net in the 50th minute.

Restoring the Margin : Sven Botman restored Newcastle’s two-goal cushion shortly after in the 52nd minute.

Final Word for the Visitors: Elvin Cafarquliyev added a second for Qarabag in the 57th minute, but the Magpies remained composed to see out the victory.

By navigating this tie with confidence, Newcastle United has sent a clear message to the rest of the continent. The Magpies now move into the Round of 16, where they are slated to face a daunting test against one of the group-stage giants, either Chelsea or Barcelona.