SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube
SOCCER · 1 hour ago

Newcastle United vs. FK Qarabag Recap: Early Tonali and Joelinton Strikes Secure Progress

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Newcastle United maintained their clinical European form at a rocking St James’ Park, officially ending FK Qarabag’s journey with a hard-fought 3-2 second-leg victory. Holding a massive 6-1 lead from the first leg, the Magpies effectively killed the tie in the opening minutes, ultimately advancing 9-3 on aggregate.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

 

  • Blistering Start: The Magpies wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Sandro Tonali opening the scoring just 4 minutes into the match.

  • Quick Double: Joelinton doubled the advantage only two minutes later (6′), leaving Qarabag with a nearly impossible mountain to climb.

  • Qarabag’s Fightback: The visitors refused to leave without a fight in the second half, as Camilo Durán found the net in the 50th minute.

  • Restoring the Margin: Sven Botman restored Newcastle’s two-goal cushion shortly after in the 52nd minute.

  • Final Word for the Visitors: Elvin Cafarquliyev added a second for Qarabag in the 57th minute, but the Magpies remained composed to see out the victory.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

By navigating this tie with confidence, Newcastle United has sent a clear message to the rest of the continent. The Magpies now move into the Round of 16, where they are slated to face a daunting test against one of the group-stage giants, either Chelsea or Barcelona.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.4M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$31.7M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$5.6M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
bookmakerLogo
Feb 24 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WAS

WAS

+11.5

+525

O 237.5

ATL

ATL

-11.5

-614

U 237.5

Feb 24 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
OKC

OKC

+1.5

-100

O 217.5

TOR

TOR

-1.5

-104

U 217.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 week ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 week ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 week ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NBA · 3 hours ago
2026 NBA MVP Race: Player Eligibility and Top Contenders
Sport Logo
NBA · 5 hours ago
Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Championship: Why 22 Cents Is the Buy of the Season
Sport Logo
NBA · 2 days ago
NBA Kalski Market: Stephen Curry's Three-Point Leader Is a Fade
Sport Logo
NBA · 4 days ago
Latest NBA Win Total Odds and Predictions on Kalshi
Sport Logo
NBA · 4 days ago
NBA MVP Race: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads at 57%