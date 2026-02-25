Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
SOCCER · 3 hours ago

Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund Prediction, Odds & Market Analysis | UCL 2026

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Atalanta returns to Italy with a steep mountain to climb after a 2-0 defeat in Germany during the first leg. While Borussia Dortmund currently holds the driver’s seat, the “sharp money" is keeping a close eye on the hostile environment at the New Balance Arena, where the Nerazzurri are known for their high-octane European nights. The question for bettors is whether the Italian side can find the early breakthrough needed to unsettle a disciplined Dortmund squad or if the visitors will professionally close out the tie to advance.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Where to Watch Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund

  • Arena: New Balance Arena

  • Location: Bergamo, Italy

  • Where to Watch: Paramount+

  • Date: Wednesday, February 25th

  • Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund Game Odds

Market Selection Odds
Moneyline Atalanta (ATA) +105
Moneyline Borussia Dortmund (DOR) +230
Moneyline Draw +280
Total Goals Over 2.5 (o2.5) -150
Total Goals Under 2.5 (u2.5) +120
Spread ATA -0.5 EVEN
Spread DOR +0.5 -135

Kalshi Prediction Market Odds

Selection Probability
Atalanta to Win 47%
Borussia Dortmund to Win 30%
Tie 24%
Atalanta wins by over 1.5 goals 12%
Over 2.5 goals scored 58%

Match Breakdown: Offensive Efficiency vs. Protective Leads

  • The Clinical Force: Serhou Guirassy remains the primary threat for Dortmund, leading the visitors with four goals and three assists in nine matches this campaign. His ability to hold up play and facilitate for Julian Brandt will be crucial in absorbing Atalanta’s expected early pressure.

  • Playmaking Imbalance: Dortmund has been far more productive offensively in this competition, totaling 21 goals and 16 assists compared to Atalanta’s 10 goals and six assists. However, Atalanta’s defense has remained relatively firm, conceding only 12 goals to Dortmund’s 17.

  • Home Hope: Charles De Ketelaere leads the Atalanta line with two goals in European play. He must find his clinical edge tonight to overcome a minus two-goal difference that currently separates these two sides.

  • Historical Context: The last meeting between these two on February 17 resulted in a 2-0 Dortmund victory. While Dortmund historically holds a 3-2 edge from their 2018 Europa League meetings, Atalanta has proven they can win this fixture, having secured a 1-0 friendly victory back in 2017.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

The Prediction Market: Betting the Fallout

  • The “Smart Money" Move: Despite trailing on aggregate, the Kalshi market favors a home victory tonight, giving Atalanta a 47% probability to win the match outright.

  • Goal Expectations: Traders are leaning toward an active afternoon in Bergamo, with a 58% probability that the match sees Over 2.5 goals scored. This aligns with Atalanta’s need to chase the game from the opening whistle.

  • Overcoming the Margin: While a win is predicted for the hosts, the market is skeptical of them overturning the aggregate lead; there is only a 12% probability that Atalanta wins by over 1.5 goals.

  • Dortmund’s Advantage: Holding a two-zero lead, Dortmund only needs a draw—currently sitting at a 24% probability—to comfortably advance to the next round.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.4M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$32M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$5.6M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Feb 25 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
OKC

OKC

+6.5

+257

O 221.5

DET

DET

-6.5

-270

U 221.5

Feb 25 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GSW

GSW

N/A

N/A

N/A

MEM

MEM

N/A

N/A

N/A

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 week ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 week ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 week ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Feature
NBA · 17 hours ago
2026 NBA MVP Race: Player Eligibility and Top Contenders
NBA Feature
NBA · 19 hours ago
Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Championship: Why 22 Cents Is the Buy of the Season
NBA Feature
NBA · 2 days ago
NBA Kalski Market: Stephen Curry's Three-Point Leader Is a Fade
NBA Feature
NBA · 4 days ago
Latest NBA Win Total Odds and Predictions on Kalshi
NBA Feature
NBA · 4 days ago
NBA MVP Race: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads at 57%