SOCCER · 2 hours ago

Today’s Most Bet Champions League Anytime Goalscorers: Vini Jr. and Doué Lead the Market

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

As the UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs reach their peak today (February 25, 2026), the betting market at BetMGM is heating up around the most clinical finishers on the continent. With high-stakes second-leg fixtures featuring powerhouses like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Borussia Dortmund, bettors are focusing on a select group of star players to find the back of the net.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Based on the latest handle and ticket data at BetMGM, here are today’s most bet anytime goalscorers for the Champions League:

  1. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid): +110

    • The Brazilian superstar is the heavy favorite for bettors as Real Madrid hosts Benfica.

    • Vinícius scored the lone goal in the 1-0 first-leg victory and enters this match in torrid form with five goals across his last four appearances.

    • With Kylian Mbappé listed as out due to a knee injury, the offensive burden and betting attention have shifted almost entirely to “Vini Jr".

  2. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund): +140

    • Guirassy remains the focal point for Dortmund as they defend a 2-0 lead against Atalanta.

    • Having scored in the first leg, he is the primary target for a Dortmund side expected to exploit space on the counter-attack as the Italians push forward.

    • Bettors are backing his physical presence to capitalize on set pieces and transitions.

  3. Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta): +130

    • As Atalanta looks to overturn a two-goal deficit at home, Scamacca is the most popular pick for the Italian side.

    • His recent domestic form and the team’s desperate need for early goals make him a high-volume target for anytime goalscorer tickets.

  4. Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain): -105

    • Doué has become a betting sensation after haunting the Monaco defense in the first leg, where he scored twice to lead PSG to a 3-2 comeback.

    • With four goals in his last three tournament outings, bettors are riding the hot hand of the young Frenchman at the Parc des Princes.

  5. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain): +290

    • A popular “value" pick for bettors today, Vitinha has shown a knack for long-range strikes and late runs into the box.

    • Against a Monaco side missing key defensive midfielder Aleksandr Golovin to suspension, bettors are wagering on Vitinha to find room at the edge of the area.

Champions League Most Bet Anytime Goalscorers at BetMGM

Player Match BetMGM Odds
Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid vs. Benfica +110
Serhou Guirassy Atalanta vs. Dortmund +140
Gianluca Scamacca Atalanta vs. Dortmund +130
Désiré Doué PSG vs. Monaco -105
Vitinha PSG vs. Monaco +290

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets.

