Real Madrid vs. Benfica Recap: Vinícius Júnior Late Strike Clinches 3-1 Aggregate Win

Match Recap: Madrid Overcomes Early Scare Like Seasoned Pros

Real Madrid secured their place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with a professional 2-1 victory over Benfica on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Despite a surprising early deficit, the 15-time European champions maintained their composure to finish the tie with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Rafa Silva Stuns the Bernabéu

The visitors wasted no time in testing Madrid’s defensive resolve. In the 14th minute, Rafa Silva silenced the home crowd by firing a right-footed shot into the high centre of the goal from very close range. The strike leveled the aggregate score and briefly gave the Portuguese giants hope of a historic upset in the Spanish capital.

Aurélien Tchouaméni Restores Order

The response from Los Blancos was swift and clinical. Just two minutes after falling behind, Aurélien Tchouaméni pulled Madrid level in the 16th minute. Following an assist from Federico Valverde, Tchouaméni directed a right-footed shot from the centre of the box into the bottom right corner, restoring Madrid’s aggregate advantage before the 20-minute mark.

Vinícius Júnior the Difference Maker

After a tense middle period defined by defensive discipline and a flurry of yellow cards for both sides, Vinícius Júnior provided the definitive moment in the 80th minute. Following a lightning-fast break sparked again by Federico Valverde, Vinícius found space in the centre of the box and slotted a right-footed finish into the bottom right corner. The goal sealed the 2-1 result on the night and effectively ended Benfica’s resistance. Vini Jr. also wasted no time, pulling out the same corner flag celebration dance that caused such a stir in the first leg.

Key Match Statistics & Discipline

The second half became a battle of attrition as both managers looked to their benches to influence the outcome.

Injury Concern : Real Madrid was forced into a late change in the 77th minute when Franco Mastantuono replaced Raúl Asencio due to an injury. Ascencio left on a stretcher, with what looked like a neck injury.

Discipline : The match was physically contested, with Nicolás Otamendi (51′) and César Palacios (96′) among those cautioned by the referee.

Impact Substitutions: Managerial shifts saw David Alaba return to action in the 77th minute, while Fran García and César Palacios were introduced late to close out the stoppage-time period.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

The Road Ahead: Round of 16

With a 3-1 aggregate win in the bag, Real Madrid officially advances to the next stage of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. They will join the likes of Atalanta in Friday’s highly anticipated draw as they continue their quest for a record-extending 16th European crown. RMA will face Sporting or Man City.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.