Martínez stuns Alajuelense with stoppage-time score, sends LAFC to Champions Cup quarterfinals

Completing a second-half comeback, David Martínez’s dramatic goal in stoppage time secured a 2-1 LAFC win over Alajuelense to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals 3-2 on aggregate. Los Angeles is now 3-0-0 in its away matches in Champions Cup play this year.

L.A. headed into the final 45 minutes facing a 1-0 deficit before scores from Nathan Ordaz and Martínez lifted them to victory on the road. The Black & Gold have now reached the quarterfinals in consecutive years, as well as all four times that they have participated in the tournament.

Martínez made the most of the three stoppage time minutes awarded, firing from well beyond the box with a left-footed strike that sailed past Alajuelense goalkeeper Washington Ortega and into the right corner of the net. The 20-year-old, who replaced Ordaz in the 64th minute, earned his second goal in Concacaf play this year.

MATCH WINNER FROM DAVID MARTÍNEZ 🇻🇪💎pic.twitter.com/AKWLoEqGIa — LAFC (@LAFC) March 18, 2026

After Denis Bouanga’s 87th-minute shot clanged off the crossbar, the sighs of relief in the crowd only lasted so long. Martínez left the Costa Rican fans stunned as Alajuelense crumbled in the clutch.

Ordaz delivered the critical equalizer in minute 51 after Nkosi Tafari sent a pass down the pitch towards Timothy Tillman that was headed away by Alajuelense’s Guillermo Villalobos. The ball landed conveniently at the feet of Mark Delgado, who perfectly set up Ordaz to finish the chance.

Santiago van der Putten put Alajuelense in front very early on in the contest, firing home a rebound shot amidst a scramble after Hugo Lloris denied an initial try from Celso Borges. Lloris has now conceded a single score in each of his Concacaf appearances this year, while maintaining a clean sheet through his first four MLS starts.

It was yet another game in which LAFC controlled possession, handling the ball for 63% of the evening. 13 shot attempts (three on goal) compared to Alajuelense’s eight (four on goal) were enough to eventually break through.

L.A. remains unbeaten in 2026, improving its record to 7-0-1 and 3-0-1 in the Champions Cup this year. The club is now 13-8-2 across its 23 all-time games in Concacaf competition.

Awaiting LAFC in the quarterfinals will be the winner of the Round of 16 series between Cruz Azul and Monterrey. The quarterfinals are scheduled to begin on April 7.

In the meantime, the Black & Gold return to MLS play on Saturday evening, traveling to Texas for a road battle against Austin FC. This will be the first time the squads have met since L.A. eliminated Austin in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

This season, the Verde have gone 1-2-1 thus far, with their only victory coming in a 1-0 triumph over D.C. United on March 1.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. PT.