Galaxy handle business in Jamaica, advance to CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals

The LA Galaxy didn’t need to chase the game Thursday night. They just needed to stay organized, avoid mistakes and see out a comfortable aggregate lead.

They did exactly that.

A first-half goal from João Klauss and a second-half brace from Gabriel Pec led the Galaxy to a 3-0 win over Mount Pleasant FA, securing a 6-0 aggregate victory and a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals.

The result sends LA through comfortably, but the performance revealed more than the scoreline suggested.

The Galaxy struck early and took control of the tie in the 18th minute when Klauss finished a header from close range off a corner. The goal pushed the aggregate score to 4-0 and forced Mount Pleasant into an unlikely position, needing five unanswered goals to advance.

João Klauss heads it in! pic.twitter.com/fdDThovprw — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 19, 2026

It also reinforced an early takeaway — LA’s ability to capitalize on set pieces and take advantage of key moments. In a match where chances were more limited than the first leg, that efficiency mattered.

Still, the first half was not without issues.

Mount Pleasant adjusted its shape and found more of the ball, creating pockets of space between LA’s lines. The Galaxy looked stretched at times defensively, particularly late in the half, as the hosts pushed forward searching for a response.

Head coach Greg Vanney pointed to that spacing as an area that needs improvement.

“I felt like we got too stretched from back to front,” Vanney said. “They were able to find spaces in between us and build some speed and momentum into their attacks.”

Even with those moments, the Galaxy maintained control of the match and entered halftime with both a clean sheet and the tie firmly in hand — the primary objective for the night.

If the first half was about managing the game, the second half was about finishing it.

Pec extended the lead in the 61st minute, driving down the right wing and finishing across goal to make it 2-0. The winger added his second late in the match, reacting quickest to a rebound to cap a five-goal series and put the result beyond any doubt.

Five goals in the Round of 16 for Pec 🫡 pic.twitter.com/jiVFwMuRrT — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 20, 2026

The performance highlighted another key takeaway — LA’s ability to punish teams in transition. When space opened up, Pec and the Galaxy attack were decisive.

Vanney acknowledged the difference between the two legs, crediting Mount Pleasant while noting his team’s execution in front of goal.

“At home, I thought we created a lot of chances,” he said. “Tonight we didn’t create as many. I think it’s a credit to the organization of the opposition and making it difficult for us on the defensive side.”

With the tie under control, the Galaxy were able to manage minutes and rotate the squad, an important factor given a congested early-season schedule.

“I think that by and large, it was minutes wise, and our expectation was more or less where we want it to be,” Vanney said.

The job in Jamaica was straightforward — protect the lead, stay disciplined and advance. The Galaxy did all three, even if the performance wasn’t perfect.

Now, a much tougher test awaits.

LA will face Liga MX side Toluca in the quarterfinals following the international break, but attention quickly turns back to MLS play this weekend as a grueling trip from Jamaica to Portland awaits.